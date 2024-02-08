Haywood Highsmith Car Accident: All We Know So Far About The Crash That Left a Bystander With Partial Leg Amputation

The team announced that Miami Heat forward, Haywood Highsmith, had a car accident on Tuesday night and consequently will not play in Wednesday's home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

In a released statement, the Heat refrained from providing any accident specifics. The only indication given was an expression of their sympathy towards the injured, emphasizing no further comments would be added.

The team stated, “We were informed of Highsmith's involvement in a car accident after last night game. For personal reasons attributed to the accident, Highsmith is ruled out of tonight’s match against the San Antonio Spurs.

Further expressing their sentiments regarding those affected, the team said, “We are deeply sympathizing with the injured. We currently have no more comments to add.”

Slater reports that a man hit by Highsmith is critically injured and has had a partial leg amputation.

Highsmith, aged 27, is in his third season with the Heat. Although often coming off the bench, he started 24 games in the 2023-24 season due to health problems within the team.

His average this season is 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 20.7 minutes each game.

Haywood Highsmith Out as Miami Heat Triumphs Over San Antonio Spurs

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat actively claimed their fourth victory in five games, convincingly defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 116-104.

Jimmy Butler, marking his sixteenth career triple-double, displayed an array of his skills.

He regularly trapped Spurs defenders into fouls, utilized patience that enabled scoring irrespective of his challenger, timed his strikes beyond the paint against taller adversaries, and overpowered the Spurs' guards close to the hoop.

Completing the game with a score of 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals at a 41.7 percent shooting rate.

Similarly, Victor Wembanyama exhibited every trait needed for victory. He concluded the night scoring 18 points and 13 rebounds with a 53.8 percent shooting percentage.

Initially, Adebayo was robust with Wembanyama, leading to a couple of successful three-pointers early in the third quarter.

Preventing Wembanyama from arriving at the basket in one-on-one scenarios is almost impossible.

Wembanyama's skill in modifying his responses to the opposite defense may open countless opportunities for his future success.

In contrast, the game was challenging for Rozier, who only made 13 and five assists with a 5 of 15 shooting record.

Rozier could have seen victory if he had reduced his shot attempts.

He often separated in the mid-range, but an extra pass could have provided open opportunities.

Rozier is weighing patience to find his footing with his new squad, but he has yet to find a rhythm.

