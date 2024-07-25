HC Dan Campbell’s Promo With Hulk Hogan After RNC Speech Leaves Lions Fans Outraged: ‘Cried Myself to Sleep in My Wife’s Arms’

Hulk Hogan's busy July shows no signs of slowing down. The WWE icon was recently photographed visiting the Detroit Lions practice, where he went crazy on a promo with head coach Dan Campbell!!

The Hulkster arrived at the training camp session with a Lions-colored bandana, and after seeing Jared Goff and the lads prepare for the 2024-25 season, he stepped in front of the camera alongside Campbell and did his thing.



Hulk issued a heated speech, referring to Campbell as his "new tag team partner." He also predicted a Super Bowl and "nothing but greatness" for Detroit this season. The boys then hugged it out before Dan returned to his job.

Earlier in the day, Hulk praised the Lions' head coach and expressed his belief that the 48-year-old missed his calling as a wrestler.

It's not the first time Hulk has appeared at a major event this month. At the Republican National Convention, he ripped off his shirt while admiring Donald Trump. And then, he was also seen pounding a beer at a pub... before hanging out with "Hawk Tuah" chick Haliey Welch during Jake Paul's major fight with Mike Perry.

Fans are unhappy with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Hours after the video went viral fans on social media showed their displeasure towards Dan Campbell joining forces with Hulk Hogan.

One fan wrote, “ I used to be the biggest Lions fan, but not anymore! I cried myself to sleep in my wife's arms. I'll never watch a football game again. Even my wife's boyfriend agrees this isn't okay!”



Another fan wrote, “The left agrees with free speech, unless you disagree with them.”

Another fan spoke on how Hulk Hogan is a racist. The fan wrote, “What’s Hulk Hogan’s fee to motivate a bunch of majority black NFL players that he personally dislikes because they are black? Did he charge double?”

Another fan wrote, “I used to love Dan but sadly not anymore”

This fan was “disgusted” by the promo. The fan wrote, “I would be more disgusted at the lions team than this imo”

Hulk Hogan was joined by Claressa Shields during Detroit Lions training camp

Claressa Shields, a Flint boxer, as well as Bussin' with the Boys podcasters and former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, were among the guests on Thursday. Lewan attended Michigan University for his collegiate basketball.

Hogan got the opportunity to see Campbell after practice, and Hogan made a pitch for the potential tag-team pair. While Hogan has no direct ties to Detroit or Michigan, he does have a unique connection to the region as a result of his epic match with Andre the Giant in the Pontiac Silverdome at WrestleMania III.

