'He better than Jordan’: LeBron James sends fans into frenzy with straight threes and one pointer from logo

Thursday was an exciting day for the Los Angeles Lakers as they got themselves a ticket to the finals of the NBA in-season tournament. LeBron James was definitely the star of the game, stealing the show with his three 3-pointers. Fans think he’s the ultimate GOAT!

Fans’ ultimate reaction to LeBron James making three three-pointers with one straight from the logo

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans by 133-89 to reach the finals of the NBA in-season tournament in LA. The first half is when the magic started to happen. LeBron James was seen catching fire and making three-pointers, and that too in a row.

What makes the three three-pointers even more special is the third point that he made straight from the logo. The third three-pointer is going viral on the internet, and fans are nothing but impressed with how LeBron performed in the game.

“In year 20 I’m done with the debating he better than Jordan,” commented a LeBron fan. It looks like he is the finalist for the GOAT debate.

“This is the coldest shot I’ve ever seen in my life,” tweeted another fan. This definitely is one of the coldest shots by legend LeBron James.

“GOAT STUFFS LMAO,” commented one fan. All LeBron fans would agree with this comment.

“always like bench’s reaction,” tweeted a fan. The bench was definitely in shock and felt the heat for sure.

“And this man will turn 39 in a few weeks. Let that sink in for a moment,” commented an NBA fan. Isn’t that surprising? He’s turning 39 and still dominating in the league.

LeBron James came into Thursday evening with an average of 24.6 points, 1.5 steals, 6.6 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7% from the three-point range and 54.6% from the field in 21 games. LeBron is 38 years old, and there’s no sign of him slowing down even a bit.