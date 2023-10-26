'He can buy whatever he wants': Tyson Fury reveals brother Tommy's massive purse for KSI fight

KSI and Tommy Fury fought at the misfit's prime card in the main event in the United Kingdom. Tommy Fury defeated KSI by a judges decision. Tommy Fury belongs to the popular boxing bloodline the Fury family. He is the son of John Fury and the brother of the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury recently talked about his brother and revealed his massive purse for the KSI fight. Helwani asked the Gypsy king to comment on his brother's performance against KSI.

Fury responded, “The fact that Tommy made 10 million dollars in this fight, he is 24 years old, probably made 25 or 26 million dollars during his ten-fight boxing career.” he further expressed that in 2018 Tommy did not even have ten dollars for the bus pass. Today, he has millions of dollars in his bank account. Fury said he is proud of his brother.

Fury claimed, “ Tommy can buy whatever he wants, five million dollar mansion or G wagon, Rolexes, Lambos. “

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

Tyson Fury appreciates Influencer boxing

After discussing his brother, Tyson Fury expressed respect for influencer boxers, stating, "This is show business. All of these big YouTubers—KSI, Jake Paul, Logan Paul—are bringing millions of eyes to the sport of boxing. The boxing world should appreciate them.

They could have chosen any other sport besides boxing. They could have opted for MMA over boxing, as MMA was the one garnering those views.

He concluded by saying that these guys are introducing young boys and girls, along with their families, to the sport of boxing and attracting a significant new audience.

Tyson Fury is set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou this weekend on October 28 in Riyadh, in an event advertised as the "Battle of the Baddest." This matchup is considered the biggest crossover combat fight since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou's coach-boxing legend Mike Tyson claims he still 'got it' ahead of the Francis vs. Fury match

Advertisement



