‘He Can Go to AEW’: Rikishi Hints at Jey Uso’s Possible WWE Exit Over Booking Issues

Jey Uso has seen much success in his over a decade-spanning WWE career as part of the Usos tag team. However, ever since Uso set out on a solo career, he hasn’t been booked adequately, despite the fans clamoring for his push. That said, his father, Rikishi, recently expressed frustrations over his booking, suggesting that Jey Uso could jump ship to AEW.

Main Event Jey Uso found his breakthrough as a solo star after leaving the Bloodline in 2023. The outpouring of love and support from the WWE Universe during his entrance is palpable. However, Uso needs to be more utilized on the roster lately.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently discussed how Jey Uso’s creative issues in the company could lead him to leave the Stamford-based promotion for Tony Khan’s AEW during an edition of the Off The Top podcast.

It’s also worth noting that Rikishi earlier strongly criticized WWE Creative for booking Uso in a romantic segment with Rhea Ripley, accusing the company of trying to break his marriage.

On the new edition of Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated, “We already know the kid is so good—WWE ain’t the only spot. He can probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE is making on him.”

Rikishi also expressed his wish to see Jey Uso win the Money in the Bank tournament and receive a shot at the World Championship. But since his soaring popularity, Uso has not even won a mid-card championship, let alone received a shot at the top title.

Moreover, Rikishi highlighted that WWE is making a lot of money off Jey Uso, as he is a crucial merchandise mover in the company. He noted that every new week brings new “Yeet” merchandise. However, at this point, WWE is benefiting more from Uso’s popularity and is not rewarding the Main Event star in return.

To be fair, Jey Uso has not been involved in crucial matches of late. This is the reason why Rikishi seems to be upset about this. Since Uso evokes one of the loudest reactions from the WWE Universe, his main event push is long overdue.

In addition, Uso was not even featured at WWE's Big Four Premium Live Event, SummerSlam 2024. However, we will have to wait and see if Jey Uso finally receives the push he deserves. It should also be noted that Uso possesses all the key elements that make a World Champion: microphone skills, athletic ability, fan engagement, and more. The future of Jey Uso remains to be seen.

