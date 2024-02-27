Sydney Sweeney, the two-time Primetime Emmys nominee known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus (2021), recently shared in an interview that her favorite NFL player is Pittsburgh Steelers Safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While fangirling, Sydney said Minkah is top-tier in the NFL. She added how his skills on the field have won her over and also hooked her into cheering for the Steelers.

Once the news was posted by PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN, a Kenny Pickett fan account, NFL buffs chimed in comparing Sydney Sweeney with Minkah and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift.

One X user joked, "Now if only Sydney Sweeney can blow up as big as Taylor Swift, then the NFL will help the Steelers to the Super Bowl! Who is she anyway???"

Another comment read, "See if by some act they’re both become single, they need a date so that the NFL will maybe give the Steelers a Super Bowl win much like the Chiefs because of Taylor Swift and Travis. Lol."

However, not every NFL fan was on board with the idea.

One comment was skeptic: "Jesus H Christ. Are we now gonna have a celebrity/athlete relationship competition in the league? Really?"

An excited NFL fan also went on to envision a matchup, writing, "The Sweeneys versus the Swiftys on Monday Night Football."

Some wondered about a possible affair between Sydney and Minkah, with one comment asking, "Are either of them single? Is she shooting her shot?"

Sorry NFL fans! Let's put an end to the curiosity because Sydney Sweeney has been engaged to a businessman and producer Jonathan Davino since March 2022. On the other side, Minkah Fitzpatrick is rumored to be dating Anna Riggs Tully

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s NFL Journey: Brief Overview

Minkah Fitzpatrick was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Next, he was traded to the Steelers. In 2019. Throughout his five-year NFL career, Fitzpatrick played in 79 games with 74 starts. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020, and 2022). Additionally, he has been named to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro three times.

Sydney Sweeney Was Active in Several Sports Before Pursuing Acting

Sydney Sweeney attended Saint George's School in Spokane, where she was a sports all-star. Sweeney played soccer, baseball, snow slalom ski, and even took on wakeboarding.

Sydney Sweeney's interest in acting sparked when she tried auditioning for an Indie film that was being shot in her hometown. Slowly, to kickstart her acting career, she started auditioning for more acting gigs in Seattle and Portland. Additionally, Sydney started offering tours at Universal Studios. Finally, her TV journey started with guest appearances on shows like 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars.