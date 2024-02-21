‘He Did That So Doku Can Come On’: Bernardo Silva Trolled After Taking the Worst Free-Kick in History vs Brentford

The defending UCL champions had a match against Brentford in the Premier League. They won the match when Erling Halland scored a 71st minute goal. With a victory over Brentford, the defending champions City hoped to reduce the distance between them and league leaders Liverpool to just one point. But the best moment came from Bernardo Silva. Here’s the match highlights.

Silva is considered as one of the most underrated best players in the world. He showed his class during the last UCL where he played a huge role for City’s win against Real Madrid and Inter Milan at UCL semi-finals and finals. Against Brentford Bernardo Silva got a pretty good chance to hit a free-kick which could have been beneficial for City, but Silva did something so unexpected that no one could believe it happened. Silva took the worst free-kick in premier league history, by hitting the ball outside in a direction where no player could get the ball.

Fans slams Bernardo Silva as he took on the worst free-kick in premier league history

With one bad free kick Silva has been making headlines and even fans have gotten involved in it. Prior to Halland's goal, Silva had a forgettable moment when City was granted a free kick in a favorable position. With men in the back, the Portuguese midfielder was anticipated to pass the ball into the penalty area. However, Silva made a terrible mistake and booted the ball out of play. Many fans were in disbelief, as they couldn’t Silva out of all would take such a free kick.

A fan on X wrote, Silva wants to bring back Doku, thats why he took the free-kick knowing the risks. “He did that so Doku can come on 😑”

Another fan couldn’t help but laugh and make fun of Silva’s free-kick saying, “i'm still thinking about that Bernardo Silva freekick bruh😂😂😂😂what was Blud thinking??”

And one fan making fun of Silva’s freekick wrote, “He thought his team mate was the side board 🤣”

Even though Bernardo Silva missed the free-kick spot, still City managed to earn points to get near the Premier League leaders, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Liverpool is ranked 1st in the PL, whereas City is second with just a point away.

