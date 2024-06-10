“He Didn’t Care”: Former WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Defiantly Got His Back Inked Without WWE’s Permission

Everybody knows that Brock Lesnar is a free spirit. The multiple-time WWE Champion is known for bending the rules. With a resume as powerful as Lesnar’s, it’s evident why he gets away with actions that would have lesser-known talents face repercussions. That said, in an act of defiance, Brock Lesnar once got his back inked without WWE’s consent.

WWE is known for controlling the image and branding of its superstars. The fact that Lesnar got a tattoo without letting the company know became an issue. During a recent interview, former WWE star, Matt Morgan, explained how Lesnar was not even bothered by the authorities’ response to his actions.

Matt Morgan recalls WWE’s reaction to Brock Lesnar’s tattoos

While speaking with the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan revealed how WWE didn’t take kindly to Brock Lesnar getting a tattoo. The story dates back to Lesnar’s early days at Ohio Valley Wrestling. According to Morgan, Lesnar made WWE executives Jim Ross and Jim Cornette angry by not seeking permission before getting tattooed.

He said, ”Brock in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Brock went out and got a back tattoo, and Jim Cornette did not know what to do with it.’ He’s like, ‘What the heck are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Even J.R. was pissed.’ He’s like, ‘Your likeness is ours. What you put on your body is important. We need to know because there’s gonna be action figures of you, posters of you, pictures of you. You’re gonna be inside buses and things like that, right?’ He didn’t care. He didn’t care at all. He got more. He got another tattoo on top of it.”

Showing more defiance, Lesnar further inked tattoos on his back. Lesnar’s back tattoos include a massive demonic skull and severed hands holding onto meat hooks. On his lower back, Lesnar has “Kill Em All” written, which pays homage to the legendary heavy metal band, Metallica. Nonetheless, despite the insubordination, Lesnar made his main roster debut in WWE, and the rest is history.

When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

The Beast Incarnate was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023. After going to war with Cody Rhodes and conceding defeat, Lesnar rode off into the sunset. He was then rumored to make his return during the Royal Rumble season, however, his alleged involvement in Vince McMahon’s legal case prompted WWE to alter his creative plans.

Not long after, WWE banned his name from being mentioned on TV. But, the ban was eventually lifted, as Michael Cole was heard namedropping him on commentary. At this point, his return status remains unknown. But, it’s conspicuous that Lesnar’s legacy has not been scrubbed from WWE despite controversies.

It remains to be seen when Lesnar makes his much-awaited comeback.