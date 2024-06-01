'He Didn’t Grow Up Dreaming of Being Michael Jordan’: NBA Analyst Believes Luka Dončić Idolized Lionel Messi Over Bull's Legend

For the first time in his career, star player of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, has advanced to the NBA Finals.

He recorded his tenth career playoff game, achieving at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

With this outstanding performance, Doncic joins the ranks of prominent NBA legends like LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, being the fourth guard in NBA history to hit such a record.

Many have drawn parallels between Luka Dončić and NBA great, Michael Jordan, noting their exceptional playoff performances, leadership, scoring ability, and efficiency.

However, NBA analyst, Brian Windhorst fancies Dončić's style to be more akin to famed footballer, Lionel Messi.

When invited to compare Doncic with a past basketball star on ESPN's "Get Up", Greenberg opined that Doncic's style is unique, and he could not match him with any former NBA giant.

Windhorst, on the other hand, dared to think outside the basketball court:

"Dončić reminds me of someone - Leo Messi. You may think it's crazy," said Windhorst.

However, he rationalized this comparison by referring to Dončić's childhood, where he admired Messi and soccer players more than basketball figures.

“But he grew up idolizing Messi, he grew up idolizing soccer players. “He didn’t grow up dreaming of being Michael Jordan. He grew up dreaming of being Leo Messi and that is how he approaches basketball games.”

Windhorst further elaborated on the analogy of Dončić's playing style to that of Messi. Both stars have a similar approach and movement in their respective games.

"Messi's playstyle may seem elusive as he walks around, not actively participating all the time. But when he gets the ball, he turns the game around in an instant. That's precisely what Luka does," Windhorst said.

Like Messi, Dončić is also known for strategizing his attacking moments, particularly later in his career. He's observed to jog back on defense or casually bring the ball up before meticulously dissecting the defense.

Luka Doncic's Post-Game Celebration Interrupted by Mavericks Executive

Aiming to celebrate reaching his first NBA finals with a chilled beer, Luka Doncic found his party crashed by Mavericks' Michael Finley.

While extending congratulations to his father, Saša, for Dallas' 124-103 Game 5 victory over Timberwolves Doncic had a beer that Finley decisively took from his hand, annoying the star guard as Finley walked away with the drink.

Doncic tried to seize the drink back from Finley, but he continued to walk away, leaving Doncic visibly displeased.

The motivation for Finley, currently assistant general manager and VP of player personnel for the team, to take the beer remains a mystery. It could potentially be due to concerns over Doncic's diet, as his fitness has occasionally been subject to critique.

At the beginning of this season, Doncic looked healthier, sharing numerous workout videos on social media, following the Mavericks' miss of the playoffs in 2023. In 2021, Reggie Miller commented on a TNT broadcast that Doncic was "lumbering up and down the court," and wasn't "truly running."

Even so, Doncic's performance in Game 5 of the conference finals, where he scored 20 points in the first quarter, justified a well-deserved celebration.

Finley, who claimed the NBA Finals in 2007 with the Spurs and was a part of several Mavericks' competitive squads, was widely acknowledged as one of the best one-on-one defenders of his time, recording over 1,000 career steals.

