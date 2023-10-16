‘He does it, and everybody laughs’: Patrick Mahomes reveals Travis Kelce’s tactic that leaves Chiefs players in stitches

Travis Kelce is one of the most impactful players of the Kansas City Chiefs, however, his tactics sometimes evoke a laughter or two out of his teammates. During a recent interview, after the Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes was seen talking about Travis Kelce. The star quarterback revealed how Travis Kelce's technique leaves Chiefs players in stitches. Let's see what Patrick Mahomes exactly said.

Patrick Mahomes on how Travis Kelce's unique technique gets laughter out of everyone

After the outstanding win over the Denver Broncos, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs sat down in a panel discussion on Amazon Prime. In the panel discussion, Patrick Mahomes talked about the role of Travis Kelce in the team's constant growth over this season.

The quarterback revealed how Travis Kelce often doesn't follow the pre-designed gameplay and walks on his self-created routes. This gets everyone laughing because they get to see unexpected things from Travis. Talking about the same, Patrick Mahomes said "So what happens is in practice Travis does it, and everybody laughs."

According to Patrick Mahomes, there's no plan for Travis at all, because he just likes to do things his way. But when he does things his own way, everyone just cannot stop laughing. In this context, the star quarterback added "They laugh at it and then all of a sudden, he just does it in a game and you're just like if it works, eh, OK."

Well, it makes sense at all. At the end of the day, what the team needs is results, in terms of wins. So far, Travis Kelce has helped the team get constant streaks of wins. So even though his unique tactics might get the teammates laughing, if it's getting results, that's all that matters. Nevertheless, we cannot forget, that Kelce has secured three touchdowns this season.

