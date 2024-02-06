'He Doesn't Deserve It': Austin Rivers Believes Bronny James should not play with dad LeBron James in NBA for THIS reason

On Monday, Austin Rivers, a former NBA guard, advised Bronny James prudently, raising a concern.

Considering the speculation around Bronny James planning to put forth his candidacy for the NBA Draft 2024, and potentially join his father, LeBron James, at the Los Angeles Lakers the next season, his doubts about whether an NBA family reunion would be the best course of action for Bronny.

The predicament for Bronny James from USC is whether he should play alongside his father or not.

Rivers shared his apprehensions on ESPN on Monday, saying, "I seriously hope it doesn't happen.

I am not keen on seeing Bronny team up with his dad he doesn't deserve it. I have been through something similar, and it results in people undermining all your accomplishments."

Having played for seven different NBA teams, Rivers is familiar with the impact of having a father figure on the field, albeit his father, Doc Rivers, guided him from the sidelines as a coach rather than a teammate.

As a father-son pair, Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers were part of the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons.

Rivers suggested that Bronny might fare better if he chose a competitor focused on his individual growth and development rather than join the Lakers or whichever team LeBron is a part of, only to be overshadowed by his father's presence and subjected to intense criticism.

Rivers added, "If Bronny chooses to play with his dad at this point in his career, without yet reaching a top-notch level of success, I fear the negativity that could follow.

He doesn't deserve it. I wish for him to have the opportunity to play at a place where he can carve a unique identity for himself."

Bronny James' 2024 NBA Draft Prospects with the Lakers

The odds of Bronny James playing for the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft remain uncertain; however, the Lakers are one of the teams most likely to draft him.

The draft decision could be influenced by LeBron James’ aspiration to be on the same NBA team as his son, enhancing the Lakers' odds of securing Bronny.

Still, various aspects like Bronny's performance and the Lakers' draft position could also sway his draft prospects.

Bronny's entry into the 2024 NBA Draft isn't a sure thing at present, with his draft status yet to be determined.

The future of LeBron James with the Lakers and how Bronny's draft status could impact his career are also topics of discussion.

As it stands, many prominent mock drafts prophesize Bronny as going undrafted. During his debut season, the guard for the Trojans has tallied an average of 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

