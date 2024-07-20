‘He Fought Nothing’: Belal Muhammad Criticizes Leon Edwards’ Title Run Ahead of UFC 304

Is Leon Edwards' title reign all it's cracked up to be? Belal Muhammad doesn't think so. As UFC 304 approaches, the tension is palpable. Muhammad, set to face Edwards on July 27, has some harsh words for the champion. The #2 ranked welterweight contender openly criticizes Leon Edwards’ journey to the welterweight championship.

Muhammad claims Edwards has fought nothing but lightweights. Is Muhammad right? Did Edwards have an easy path? The welterweight contender isn't shy about comparing resumes. Muhammad believes his own path has been tougher. Fans are eager to see how this will play out. Will Edwards respond in the Octagon?

Did Edwards take the easy path?

In his revealing conversation with YouTuber Kevin Lole, Belal Muhammad didn't shy away from expressing his skepticism about the quality of opponents Leon Edwards has faced on his way to the top.

“I mean, when I look at his resume for him to get the title fight, he fought nothing but lightweights," Muhammad pointed out, underscoring his view with names like Donald Cerrone, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Nate Diaz. He continued, "Like, okay, look at the guys that I beat when I beat them, right?"

This line of critique not only challenges the champion’s record but also paints a stark contrast to the hurdles Muhammad himself has overcome. Interestingly, Muhammad isn’t the only fighter casting doubt on the excitement level of Edwards' fights. Khamzat Chimaev, who has himself moved up the ranks, recently labeled the upcoming Edwards vs. Muhammad match as potentially lackluster.

“It’s a boring fight. Both guys don’t have trash talk and there are no finishes,” Chimaev commented, hinting that the clash might not live up to the hype. This sentiment, coming from a fellow fighter, adds an interesting layer to the pre-fight narrative, emphasizing the differences in fighting styles and public persona between the competitors.

Together, Muhammad's blunt assessment and Chimaev’s prediction set a charged backdrop as fight night approaches. Will Muhammad prove that his path has been the tougher one, or will Edwards demonstrate the strength behind his title?

Muhammad challenges Edwards’ strategy ahead of UFC 304 rematch

Belal Muhammad is not just ready for his UFC 304 rematch with Leon Edwards; he's brimming with confidence . During a candid chat with Josh Thomson, Muhammad made it clear he's gunning for a decisive victory. “I hope he comes out trying to wrestle,” he taunted, suggesting that Edwards' typical approach won't cut it this time around.

He didn't stop there, boasting about his own prowess in the ring. “Because I’m telling you, I am levels above him everywhere. Even when people tell me that the only way I can beat him is laying and praying. I’m telling you I can outstrike him. I could knock him out," Muhammad declared.

Their last bout ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke, leaving unfinished business that Muhammad is eager to resolve in Manchester. Will Edwards prove his dominance, or will Muhammad's confidence and preparation pay off in Manchester? The stakes couldn't be higher, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.