‘He got fired from WWE, AEW’: Amidst reports of CM Punk’s return, Hall of Famer questions his value

Former AEW champion and WWE champion CM Punk was recently fired from AEW for misconduct backstage. He is now a free agent and fans are heavily speculating his return in WWE. Some reports also suggest Punk is interested in coming to WWE. and he will sign the contract if the company approaches him. Reports also suggested there are internal talks between Punk and WWE and he will probably appear at Survivor Series this year in Chicago his hometown.

Around this buzz recently, a WWE Hall of Famer has talked about CM Punk's return rumors and took some shots at him.

ALSO READ Triple H ‘knighted’ by Endeavor over Vince McMahon to make all creative decisions on WWE TV: Reports

Booker T on CM Punk return

WWE Hall of Famer has now recently commented on Punk’s comeback buzz on the internet he quoted in the recent episode of his podcast “Hall of Fame” he said "People are speculating that CM Punk will be making his return to the WWE Survivor Series. For me, that's a hard one to actually believe in.” he further added

“ Nobody has said WWE people have said they are in talks with CM Punk. I think this is a lot of rumor being speculated upon just because the Survivor Series going to be in Chicago and CM Punk is from Chicago.”

He said people speculating this because Punk is out of an AEW contract and Survivor Series is Punk’s hometown there are no official confirmations on this thing yet. He then asked fans

“ What does CM Punk add to WWE? He got fired from WWE. He didn't just leave AEW. He got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company? I mean, I'm just being honest here.”

He also added that yes Punk has fans he brings people with him but didn’t work well for AEW. He asked what is point of bringing back Punk in the company is and what Punk can do for the product. The product is already doing well it has star power. He concluded with Am I right or wrong? So can somebody please enlighten me? What is the win in getting CM Punk? I don’t see one.”

ALSO READ: UFC294: Dana White confirms Islam vs Volkanoski 2 as Charles Oliveira WITHDRAWS