‘He Got Molested as a Kid’: Colby Covington Brings Up Sean Strickland’s Abusive Dad Over UFC Fighter Pay Criticism

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of molestation and assault

Colby Covington brought up Sean Strickland’s abusive dad when addressing the latter’s comments about UFC fighter pay. Covington called the former UFC middleweight champion a hypocrite, before claiming that Strickland was molested as a kid by his father.

‘Chaos’ also noted that Strickland didn’t belong to an affluent family. However, he has managed to change his life through his financial gains from the UFC and is now a millionaire.

Colby Covington trashes Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland recently brought up the pay discrepancy between UFC chiefs and its fighters. He pointed out that beginners made USD 10K and the same as win bonuses.

Colby Covington has dismissed that point of view, claiming that it improves as a fighter climbs the ladder. He also noted how Strickland has benefited from the company, bringing up the former middleweight champion's abusive dad in the process.

Covington said on SOSCAST: "Sean is in the wrong here again. I don't know why he's so mad about the UFC, they made him a millionaire too.”

Covington added: “He got molested as a kid by his dad allegedly so why is he talking bad about the UFC? He's from a broken home now he's in a f***ing nice home."

Sean Strickland has previously brought up issues with being molested by his father. He has publicly explained the horrific experience he had to go through as a child.

Colby Covington’s recent comments could stir the pot yet again. Strickland, known as an outspoken individual, is yet to make any response.

Colby Covington once slammed Sean Strickland’s comments about women

Sean Strickland often makes controversial comments regarding societal issues. He has caused uproar on occasions with his views on how women should live their lives.

He once suggested that women shouldn’t fight in MMA and rather belong in the kitchen doing household chores. Colby Covington trashed Strickland’s take at UFC 296 media day.

The former interim welterweight champion said ahead of his Leon Edwards fight: “I mean the guy said women only belong in the kitchen. If you told that to my friend Candace Owens, she would literally run circles around him and make him look like the amateur jabroni that he is.”

Covington’s recent comment could add yet another chapter to the verbal back-and-forth exchanges with Strickland.