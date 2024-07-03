‘He Got Paid Damn Near USD 68 Million for Not Playing a Game’: Stephen A Smith Fires Shots at Klay Thompson Amid Warriors Departure

Klay Thompson left the Dub Nation in complete disarray after not signing a new deal with them. The moment Klay left, many fans' hearts broke, even though they could have seen it coming a mile away. It was Stephen Curry among them, who released a poignant statement.

It all started in January when Klay turned down a two-year, $48 million extension from the front office. Joe Lacob became the target of criticism gradually as he allowed the four-time champion to depart the team. The "strained relationship" they had been developing over the previous few months was questioned by others. However, Stephen A. Smith believes Lacob wasn't at fault. He jumped right in to offer the 68-year-old Golden State Warriors owner support and a fresh viewpoint to the "angry" fans.

What did Stephen A Smith say?

Smith said, “He got paid damn near $68 million for not playing a game. So, in business, ladies and gentlemen, we can’t sit up there and look at a guy who was paid for not playing. They paid you all of these years. There’s been slippage in your game to some degree.“

Smith went on and stated, “We can’t sit up there and look at Joe Lacob and the Golden State Warriors and act like they shafted Klay Thompson… They didn’t.”

He pointed out that even Klay Thompson probably doesn’t believe that. Moreover, he urged the fans not to consider Thompson’s exit as “that big of news”.

Stephen A Smith started with Klay’s injury problems

Speaking first, Stephen A. discussed Klay's injury sustained during the 2019 NBA Finals game versus the Toronto Raptors. Since he had previously torn his ACL, this was the point at which Thompson's circumstances truly began to change. He was out for the entire following season.

Klay Thompson received a $190 million contract over five years from the Golden State even though they knew he would be out for at least a year. Later, during a pickup game, he tore his Achilles muscle, worsening things. Once more, Klay missed the entire 2021 season but continued to receive over $30 million annually in salary.

