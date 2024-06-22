‘He Got The Bag And Is Trolling Now’: Fans React to Trevor Lawrence’s Pay-Cut Comments About His USD 275 Million Contract Extension

On Thursday, 20th June, 2024, Jacksonville Jaguars' young quarterback Trevor Lawrence secured a monumental contract extension valued at $275 million over five years. However, Lawrence stated in a press conference that he took a pay cut and still considers himself underpaid, emphasizing that he prioritized having a competitive team over maximizing his earnings.

This remark sparked humorous responses from fans online, who interpreted it as Lawrence joking or trolling after securing such a massive deal.

Fans react to Trevor Lawrence’s pay-cut comments

After signing a massive contract extension, Trevor Lawrence commented in a press conference — "Wasn’t worth sacrificing having a good team just so I can make some money." These remarks suggested that Lawrence believes he took a pay cut to help the Jaguars build a competitive team around him with ample amount of salary cap space.

However, the internet reacted with humor and criticism. Many fans joked that Lawrence got a substantial contract and was now "trolling" for his own amusement. One of the fans said, “Oh he got the bag and is trolling”. One of the funniest comments mentioned — “That’s like taking 9 out of 10 cookies and saying i saved “the rest” for everyone”.

There was also criticism as many mentioned Lawrence is overpaid. One fan said that Lawrence is just trying to save his face because of the backlash to such a big contract.– “Yeah ok..bro saying that to save face”. Several fans criticized Lawrence's lack of success in his first three seasons, and mentioned — ““Brother you took less money? They OVERPAID YOU. You’ve done NADA”.

Some fans acknowledged Lawrence's skill, many felt that the contract was excessive for him — “He’s good obviously but I feel like that was way to much for him”. In a straightforward critique, one fan pointed out that Lawrence is now the highest-paid quarterback per year. He pointed, “You making the most per a year at QB dude, wtf are you talking about lol”.

Another fan took a dig at Jaguars owner Tony Khan as he suggested that there’s a pattern with Khan of overpaying athletes across his ventures, including in his wrestling venture AEW. Overall, the general sentiment online was that Lawrence's comments were not taken lightly, with many calling him out on social media.

Trevor Lawrence’s press conference comments after signing blockbuster extension

Last week, Trevor Lawrence made headlines across the NFL by signing a substantial five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During a press conference on Thursday, Lawrence shared his thoughts on the landmark deal and his future with the team.

First of all, Lawrence expressed gratitude for the financial security the extension provides, highlighting how it sets up his future and that of his family. More importantly, he emphasized the significance of the long-term stability it offers in Jacksonville, a place that has become home to him and his family.

"I'm blessed and thankful for the financial aspect of it, but what's even more important to me is the stability it brings. To know that I'll be here for several years, possibly seven or more, is a huge deal. Jacksonville has become home to us," Lawrence said.

The 24-year-old quarterback didn't shy away from his ambitions with the Jaguars, aiming to bring a championship to the city. Lawrence expressed confidence in the team's direction under the current leadership and his desire to lead them to success on the football field.

"The organization is moving in the right direction. I want to be the quarterback here, and I believe we can win a championship," Lawrence stated confidently.

With a hefty contract comes increased expectations, but Lawrence remains composed and focused on his responsibilities on the field. He assured reporters that the new deal doesn't add any extra pressure for him personally, though he acknowledges the external perception.

"I've always expected a lot from myself, regardless of the contract. The team expects me to perform at a high level and eventually bring a championship here. That's my goal," Lawrence commented.

Reflecting on the negotiations, Lawrence appreciated the efforts made to ensure the team remains competitive despite his significant contract. He credited his agent and the Jaguars' front office for striking a balance that allows for financial reward while maintaining a strong roster around him.

"It was important for me to find that balance. I wanted to be fairly compensated while also ensuring we have the talent and depth to succeed as a team," Lawrence explained.

Assessing the current roster, Lawrence expressed optimism about the Jaguars' potential heading into the upcoming season.

"I believe this is the best team we've had so far. I'm confident in what we can achieve together," Lawrence concluded.

With blockbuster contract extension finalized for their franchise QB, Jacksonville fans are now hopeful that Lawrence’s leadership and commitment will lead to a successful era.

