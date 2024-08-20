‘He Had All the Funny Sayings’: Kevin Durant Names THIS Player as the ‘Biggest Jokester’ on Team USA

Kevin Durant, fresh off helping Team USA clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had some fun words for teammate Anthony Edwards, describing him as “probably the biggest jokester in the locker room.”

Durant added, “He had all the funny sayings that we picked up on,” via Hoop Central.

The 2024 Team USA men’s basketball team had a spectacular Olympic journey , securing a gold medal after defeating France. The team drew television ratings not seen since 1996. Despite the intense pressure, having someone like Edwards around to lighten the mood made a big difference.

“That Atlanta slang came in the locker room heavily. We just had a great time, man. We talked about everything,” Durant continued.

It’s easy to see why Edwards took on the role of the team’s comedian. Back in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, after the Timberwolves knocked out the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, Edwards had everyone laughing with his quick wit during an exchange with TNT commentator and former Suns star, Charles Barkley.

Barkley started saying he hadn’t visited Minnesota in nearly 20 years, but before he could finish, Edwards jumped in with, “Bring ya a**!”

The clip quickly went viral, adding another funny moment to Edwards’ growing collection. Now that the Olympics are over, Edwards is setting his sights on the next chapter with the Timberwolves.

Advertisement

But that's not all. Anthony Edwards later revealed that he, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were all drug tested right after Team USA's gold medal win over France.

Edwards shared this during an appearance with Durant and Jalen Rose at Fanatics Fest in New York, mentioning that their post-game celebrations were interrupted.

"After the gold medal [game], I'm not gonna lie... me and [Kevin Durant] had a, what they call it? A drug test? Yeah, we couldn’t even really celebrate in the locker room for real because me, [Durant] and Steph [Curry] had to take like a drug test or something," Edwards explained.

READ MORE: LeBron James’ Crown or Steph Curry’s Night Night? USA Basketball Stars Discuss Who Has Best Celebration in the Team

While Durant didn’t engage much with Edwards’ story about the tests, the Timberwolves guard kept the conversation going.

Rose playfully commented, "It's only right they gave Steph one the way he closed that deal. That was crazy."

Advertisement

Edwards chimed in, "He [Curry] is supposed to get one after that Serbia game."

If those tests did happen, Curry’s performance likely had something to do with it, as he dominated in the semifinals against Serbia and continued that form in the gold medal game against France. Curry racked up 36 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in the game against Serbia, taking down Nikola Jokic and his team.

At the same Fanatics Fest, Durant also unveiled a new nickname for Edwards.

"I call him the baby GOAT," Durant said.

Anthony Edwards has always looked up to Kevin Durant throughout his basketball career, and Durant, in return, has expressed his admiration by saying he loves "everything about Ant."