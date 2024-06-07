‘He Has a Championship Background’: Magic Johnson Backs Dan Hurley To Become LA Lakers Coach

In a dramatic turn of events, Dan Hurley has surprisingly surfaced as the Los Angeles Lakers' top pick in their search for a new head coach, and almost all the major stakeholders who have publicly commented on the matter have given their approval. In response to a video clip of Hurley's interview with JJ Redick—ironically, another applicant for the Lakers position—in April, LeBron James expressed his admiration for the UConn coach.

James said, "He's really, really good! along with his employees. incredibly imaginative with their O! Love it.” Hurley received a significant endorsement following Game 1 of the NBA Finals from a different Lakers superstar—albeit one who is now retired. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Magic Johnson backed Hurley.

What did Magic Johnson say?

Johnson said, "I want the coach to be Hurley. If we can sign him, I think it works for both. It works for coach Hurley, who won back-to-back NCAA championships with Connecticut, so he has a championship background. He's great with offense and defensive strategy. I think that the players will respect him. And he's tough.

Johnson further added, "The Lakers gotta have somebody who will hold them accountable. And, we gotta play physical basketball. Denver will always beat us unless we become a much more physical team. So we've gotta get more physical. That's why these two teams are playing in the Finals, Boston and Dallas, because they're mentally tough and they're physically tough. We've gotta get both mentally and physically tough."

Johnson’s influence at Lakers

Despite not being the official front office manager any longer, Johnson still has some influence because of his longstanding friendship with team owner Jeanie Buss. Although the team was already leaning toward Hurley—Johnson has previously referred to Buss as a sister—it is comforting to know that a significant Lakers figure concurs with the choice.

