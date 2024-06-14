‘He Has Been in and Out of Hospitals’: Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Releases Statement After UFC Saudi Arabia Pull Out

Why did Khamzat Chimaev pull out of UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia? The undefeated middleweight sensation is battling a persistent illness. He has been in and out of hospitals for weeks. Despite all efforts, he couldn't recover in time to fight Robert Whittaker. This shocking news has left fans disappointed.

Ikram Aliskerov steps up for the biggest fight of his career. Aliskerov, originally set to compete at UFC Vegas 93, now faces Whittaker in Riyadh. This turn of events has everyone talking. What does this mean for Chimaev's future?

The illness that derailed Chimaev's dream fight

Khamzat Chimaev’s manager has released a detailed statement about the withdrawal. According to the statement, Chimaev has been battling a persistent illness throughout his training camp. This illness has led to multiple hospital visits, making it impossible for him to continue training and prepare adequately for the fight.

“It’s with great disappointment that we announce Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh,” the statement began. “The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times.”

Despite all efforts to find a solution, the team had to make the difficult decision. “Although all available options have been thoroughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this. Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible,” the statement continued.

Chimaev’s manager also expressed profound disappointment and extended heartfelt apologies to all parties involved, including the UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, His Highness Mr. Turki Alalshikh, Robert Whittaker, his team, and the fans. “This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners, and other members of the team. Headlining UFC’s first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia was a great honor and something that was very much looked forward to,” he said.

The statement ended on a hopeful note, assuring fans that Chimaev’s goals remain unchanged and he will come back stronger once his health issues are resolved.

