‘He Has More Than Enough Attributes’: Draymond Green Makes His Prediction for Bronny James Ahead of NBA Draft

The ongoing anticipation for Bronny James to be a second-round pick in the NBA Draft is drawing attention for his potential future in professional basketball. One after the other, the NBA community is sensing the potential future for the next generation James even before he stepped into the pro league.

Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green recently shared his insightful perspective on Bronny James' potential performance in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Green expressed optimism about Bronny's future success in the league. Despite Bronny not being heralded as the top prospect of the 2024 draft class. While sitting for his regular podcast on The Volume, Green highlighted his admiration for the young talent's game during a podcast discussion.

He said,”I think he has more than enough attributes and tools and things about him that will make him a good backup point guard, at least. Backup point guards need to pickup full-court, he's gonna be able to do that with the best of them.”

However, Green seemed a bit skeptical about positioning Bronny as a backup point guard but he also went on to expect a bit of on-court smartness from the Lakers star's son.

“Backup point guards need to be able to knock down shots, we know he can knock down his shot. Backup point guards need to be smart, not make mistakes, people complain that he plays basketball too mistake free,” Green added.

Additionally, as the NBA Draft approaches on June 26, the anticipation around Bronny James' entry into the league intensifies, with discussions about his fit and potential role in different teams gaining momentum.

Bronny James Hype is Real in NBA

The intriguing prospect of LeBron James potentially aligning himself with the team that drafts his son adds a unique viewpoint to the upcoming draft.

It will undoubtedly be captivating to witness how the draft unfolds and whether the father-son connection will materialize within the league.

Despite the projected second-round status, many believe there is a place in the NBA for Bronny James. While some suggest he may start in the G-League to refine and elevate his game, the opportunity to develop in a professional environment could significantly benefit his growth.

Instead of opting for a collegiate path, selecting a team devoted to nurturing a guard with potential like James would be a strategic move in the NBA Draft. Teams like the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are considered ideal fits for James due to their need for a developing point guard.

With time and development, Bronny James has the potential to evolve into a valuable rotational player for his chosen team, although the transition to the professional level will require patience and adjustment.

