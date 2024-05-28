‘He Has Tarnished Defensive Player of the Year Award’: Kendrick Perkins Slams Rudy Gobert After Dismal Performance Against Mavs

This wasn’t the first time and this won’t be the last time Kendrick Perkins has gone after Rudy Gobert because of his performances in the playoffs. The former NBA star didn’t hold back against the Frenchman and called him an embarrassment. Rudy Gobert has struggled in the first three games of the conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

What Did Kendrick Perkins Say?

Perkins said, "I'm retiring from voting. Voting this season for Rudy Gobert is an embarrassment for me for Defensive Player of the Year. He has tarnished the Defensive Player of the Year award. He has. His peers do not respect him."

He further added, ‘He becomes the first player in the postseason every single time to become a defensive liability. Don’t come give me these analytics, don’t come give me these plus-minus stats because that’s the most overrated stat in the NBA.’

Gobert Has Been Bashed in the Past by Perkins

Perkins further shared his views on Rudy Gobert after the Wolves lost game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, "I'm tired of the man playing sassy. It's a level of physicality that he needs to play with. It's a level of expectation that he has to [uphold]. But when it comes down to how he was getting punished, not protecting the basket, not finishing around the basket. They have to figure this thing out. It starts with him."

He added, “If he's not gonna show up and dominate and have a physical presence, especially going up against Nikola Jokic or when he's matched up against Aaron Gordon, then this is gonna be a long series for the Minnesota Timberwolves and they're gonna find themselves going home.”

The criticism for Gobert is coming back as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving keep on torching the Wolves and they have taken a 3-0 lead in the conference finals.

