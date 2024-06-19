‘He Helped Me in Transitions’, Joe Mazzulla Gives His Flowers to Pep Guardiola for Helping Him Win NBA Title

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, went to TD Garden last week to watch the Boston Celtics play the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Coach Joe Mazzulla invited him to the game, which he accepted since they share a cordial relationship, and also Joe wanted to pick his brain.

One of the most infamous sports strategists in the world, Guardiola was seen discussing tactics with Mazzulla in the middle of the court before that game. It appears to have worked, as Mazzulla gave the Manchester City manager praise for helping him the NBA title.

Many Guardiola supporters were quick to draw attention to the assistance Pep appeared to have given Mazzulla. The Boston Celtics coach defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the series to win the NBA Finals on Monday.

What did Mazzulla say?

It turns out that Pep did give Joe his professional opinion, and the adjustments he made in response to Guardiola's recommendations significantly improved the team's defensive capabilities. The position of the players and how they cooperate as a team to produce a compelling flow are at the core of Pep Guardiola's teachings. Among the favorite elements of Guardiola's repertoire are defensive transitions.

Following Game 5 of the Finals, Mazzulla was questioned about Guardiola's assistance. He said: "Dallas has one of the smartest defenses. We had to be creative. Pep helped me in transitions and how to move the guys."

Guardiola’s visit turned out good for Mazzulla

Before Mazzulla's remarks, there was a joke about Pep Guardiola's possible role in the Celtics' supremacy. The atmosphere has changed since Mazzulla made these claims. Pep Guardiola is an enthusiast for unique tactics and is likely to become the manager with the most trophies in football history, despite criticism from rival supporters that he never builds a team from the ground up and instead relies on super teams.

