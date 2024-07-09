'He Is Begging': WWE Fans React To Rhea Ripley Storming Away From Dominik Mysterio After RAW Went Off Air

Rhea Ripley finally made her much-anticipated return on the closing segment of RAW. Her music hit as soon as Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were having an intimate moment in the middle of the ring. After RAW went off the air, the footage showed that Mami looked furious and had no interest in dealing with Dom Dom.

The off-air segment between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley garnered hilarious reactions from wrestling fans on social media. On X ( formerly Twitter), a myriad of fans were comparing the storyline with the GIFs of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna. Mami mirrored Chyna's reaction when she walked out, upset with The Latino Heat.

Posting Eddie's picture with flowers, one fan wrote, “Dom next week to Rhea Ripley”. Sharing a small clip of Eddie chasing an irritated Chyna, another fan captioned, “He is begging right now.”

One user shared the opinion after seeing Mami's reaction, saying, “Dom is going to protect LIV next week and eventually fall in and GO with LIV plus they had a moment even almost shared a kiss plus the hug that Dom gave LIV”.

A fan questioned the former NXT North American Champion asking, “How are you going to earn back her trust, Dominik?”, while another suggested, “Winner gets the championship and Dominik Mysterio”.

Rhea Ripley's possible next move

The romantic angle between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio has taken a new turn following the return of Rhea Ripley this week. She caught them red-handed when Dom was about to get close to Morgan on the show.

Liv Morgan took Rhea's title away from her, injuring her hand. Their rivalry should resume as soon as next week. With SummerSlam 2024 looming next month, they might face off in a World Women's Championship encounter.

On the other hand, her relationship with Dom Dom is in turmoil now due to the recent romantic developments between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The junior Mysterio has to resist temptation from Liv and earn back the trust of Mami.

The possibility of custody for Dominik Mysterio's match

Dominik Mysterionis no stranger to the idea of his custody. A young Dom was once part of a rivalry with his custody on the line between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero.

WWE could recreate a similar thing with an adult Dominik. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan could also battle for Dominik's custody in their next encounter.