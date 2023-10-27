‘He is No. 1’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs in on Michael Jordan vs LeBron James NBA GOAT debate

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the shining star of the Milwaukee Bucks, has credited LeBron James as the greatest player of all time (GOAT), overriding Michael Jordan. Antetokounmpo, while speaking to Joe Vardon from The Athletic, shared his conviction, stating, "Others might place him at No. 2, but I consider he is No. 1, and the amazing part is, he's still at it."

Giannis also commended LeBron for laying down the "blueprint" for fellow NBA stars. He accredited LeBron as not just an exceptional basketball player but an admirable family person and a public figure sans controversies.

Giannis particularly appreciated LeBron's ability to consistently deliver high-performance games, maintain his health, and keep his presence for the team intact while raising a family off the court. He emphatically acknowledged the stress and pressure athletes at their level have to manage on and off the court.

Further, Giannis lauded LeBron for setting the record of the NBA's all-time leading scorer, assuming it was an objective LeBron had set for himself. LeBron's accomplishment, according to Giannis, is a perfect example for him.

ALSO READ: 'It was Godly': When 16-year-old LeBron James met future GOAT rival Michael Jordan for the first time

Lillard's Championship aspirations with Giannis and the Bucks

After acquiring Damian Lillard in a trade last month, the Milwaukee Bucks are setting their sights on a championship win. The season for the Bucks opened on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and was the grand unveiling of Milwaukee's new Big Three—Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton.

Their augmented star power has raised expectations of them dominating the East this season.

Chris Haynes quizzed Lillard about his transition into the new team. It would be plausible to assume adapting to a new atmosphere might pose a challenge, considering Dame’s entire career, until now, was with Portland.

He said, “Having spent eleven years in the same place, you develop a certain level of comfort. My entire family practically resides in Portland. However, the transfer has been seamless. The predisposition of the other teams simplifies it, especially when we have many veteran players who not only love basketball but are serious about it.”

The seven-time All-Star is excited about the prospects of a stellar season with the Bucks. Now that he’s teaming up with another superstar, he’s all set for a title pursuit.

“Playing next to (Giannis) adds to the scenario,” Lillard admitted, “He’s a two-time MVP and a force to reckon with on the court.”

ALSO READ: ‘My mom used to have a crush’: Kevin Durant shares heartwarming story after overtaking Hakeem Olajuwon on NBA’s All-Time scoring list