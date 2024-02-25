He Is The Best Player In The History Of Football”: Gerard Pique Asserts Lionel Messi As The Undisputed GOAT For THIS Reason

According to Gerrard Pique, Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami last summer has made a significant contribution to the sport's growth in the US. The former Barcelona and Spain defender also said that Messi's victory with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar cemented his status as the 'GOAT'.

The two played for the Spanish giants from 2008 until 2021, when the Argentine forward moved to Paris. Barcelona's golden phase in the 2000s and 2010s was mostly driven by homegrown players from their famed La Masia program. Both Pique and Messi fell into this group, as they knew each other at the academy as youths before becoming colleagues with the first squad.

Gerrard Pique believes Messi reached “epitome of everything” after winning World Cup 2022

Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi are long-time friends. Pique stated that Messi is without a doubt the greatest football player of all time. The two played for the Spanish giants from 2008 until 2021 when the Argentine forward moved to Paris. Gerrard recently spoke with ESPN on how Messi transformed football in the United States.

Pique said, "I see Leo happy, he fulfilled all his dreams when he started playing. The World Cup was the epitome of everything and I think that in Miami he is expanding soccer. With his image and the fact of playing in the MLS, he made the United States gain strength."

Advertisement

He also spoke about haters who questioned Messi’s status as he couldn’t win a World Cup. With the 2022 victory over France, he shushed everyone who questioned him.

Pique added, "Football people wanted Messi to be world champion. Especially because of the doubters who questioned his career, and said he was missing the World Cup. I think there are no longer any doubts. He is the best player in the history of football. He elevated Barcelona to another dimension."

Inter Miami to face LA Galaxy in their second match

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner began the 2024 MLS season in style, contributing an assist in The Herons' victory over Real Salt Lake. The Barcelona veteran scored 11 goals in 14 games in his first season with the club, and Miami is considered MLS Cup contenders this year based solely on his presence. The MLS team will play their second MLS match of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady, And Others In US Within 8 Months: Here’s Why