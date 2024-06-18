‘He Looks Like a Slob’: WWE Veteran Criticizes Sami Zayn’s Appearance Amidst His Successful Championship Reign

Sami Zayn has been on a roll since his monumental victory over Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Despite being betrayed by Chad Gable, Zayn has managed to remain the Intercontinental Champion.

There is no denying Zayn has a sizable fan base, which justifies his success. However, a certain WWE veteran feels Sami Zayn needs to work on his presentation.

During an interview, former WWE writer, Vince Russo, criticized The Canadian wrestler’s appearance. Russo expressed that Zayn resembles a disheveled person.

Vince Russo says Sami Zayn looks like a “slob”

While speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Legion of Raw podcast, Vince Russo labeled Sami Zayn a “slob” due to his unkempt appearance. Russo also pointed out that Zayn was well-groomed during his days in NXT. However, he is not a fan of Zayn’s present look.

He said, “My biggest pet peeve with Sami Zayn is and I said it a lot, bro, you look like a slob. You look like I don’t know, you put your hair under the shower and then.. I don’t know what.. I saw him on NXT, Chris, when he was shortcut with the Irish cap, the nice groomed beard, I liked the guy. My biggest problem with this guy is, every time I see him, he looks like a slob.”

His appearance aside, Sami Zayn has undeniably proven he is championship-material time and again through his resilience in the ring and connection with the WWE Universe.

The 39-year-old star defeated Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle after a very physical match and retained his IC Championship.

At present, Sami Zayn is looking for a new contender for his IC Championship. And after the latest edition of Raw, it’s conspicuous that Zayn is in the crosshairs of the dreaded, Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker may be next in line to face Sami Zayn for IC Championship

The 17/6 edition of Raw saw Bron Breakker getting in the face of Sami Zayn. However, he was then interrupted by Sheamus. As a result, Sheamus and Breakker were pitted against each other in a match, the winner of which would get a title shot at Zayn’s IC Championship.

Surprisingly, Breaker’s performance in the match was a far cry from his previous matches as Sheamus was proving to be a tough challenge. At one point in the match, however, Ludwig Kaiser got involved, leading to a disqualification of the match.

An aggrieved Breakker then proceeded to take out both Sheamus and Kaiser before shoving Sami Zayn. At this point, it’s clear that Breakker has Sami Zayn in his sights. We will have to wait and see if the Wolf Dog gets his title shot at Money in the Bank.