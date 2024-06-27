'He Must Pay For That': Devin Haney Claims He Is Planning To Sue Ryan Garcia

The rivalry between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has new developments. The Dream recently revealed why he is considering suing KingRy. The lightweight contender provided details on how this whole situation cost him a lot of money.

Ryan Garcia handed Devin Haney his first-ever loss in his professional career. Although fans picked The Dream to dominate KingRy due to his antics, the former was brutally beaten in the ring and he lost the bout.

Devin Haney considers suing Ryan Garcia

After Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney, fans cheered for him. However, it did not take long for those cheers to turn into boos. KingRy tested positive for Ostarine, a drug that is banned from the sport.

As soon as VADA (Voluntary Anti-doping Association) leaked the news, fans were shocked. However, Garcia went on to assert his innocence, claiming he did not take the substance before the bout.

After it was proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, Devin Haney appealed the decision. Ryan Garcia’s win over The Dream is now a No-Contest bout due to the incident. The American contender doesn’t have a loss on his record now.

Devin Haney went further claiming he is suing Ryan Garcia. The fighter claims KingRy caused a lot of damage due to the failed drug test. The Dream lost a lot of money in this battle and is willing to fight for it through court.

“I signed the contract for a fair fight where I'm clean and he's clean. He must pay for that,” said Devin Haney. Claiming to be a businessman, The Dream wants his money repaid by Ryan Garcia.

Although it is not official as of yet, Devin Haney is stern about suing Ryan Garcia. Outside of the court, he also expressed interest in fighting KingRy in a potential rematch. There are no leads regarding the case as of yet.

Ryan Garcia claims Devin Haney cheated against Regis Prograis

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis was a technical fight throughout the twelve rounds. Although Prograis had his moments, The Dream dominated the rest of the fight. Haney had his first win as a super lightweight contender.

Although there were no allegations of cheating, The Dream’s rival, Ryan Garcia recently accused him of breaking the rules in the much-anticipated bout. Devin Haney has not responded to these claims yet.

“Regis. Devin cheated against you,” tweeted Ryan Garcia. Although he failed to expand, KingRy believes Haney to have cheated.

“You should probably get that fight as no contest,” wrote Garcia. This was about Haney appealing his fight against Ryan. The fight has now turned into a no-contest due to the commission overturning the bout.

Although this tweet was possibly satire, Ryan Garcia has not stopped taking shots at Devin Haney following the controversies regarding the appealed decision.