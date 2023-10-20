‘He never wanted recognition for it’: When Vince McMahon convinced John Cena to go public with his Make-a-Wish visits

John Cena is one of the most loved WWE superstars of all time his character in WWE is not less than a superhero. Cena is not only the superhero around the WWE ring but he is a real-life hero. Cena loves children. John Cena officially holds the Guinness world record for granting the most Make-A-Wish wishes. He completed 650 wishes since 2002.

Paul Heyman appreciated Cena’s act and revealed Cena never wanted to disclose that he was doing wishes. Heyman also revealed Vince McMahon’s take on it.

Paul Heyman revealed the conversation between John Cena and Vince McMahon

While talking to Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman discussed numerous WWE stars, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and even Vince McMahon. Heyman shared an interesting story about Cena’s Make-A-Wish wishes and how McMahon convinced him to publicize it.

Heyman said, “There had to come a point in time where Vince had to sit down with John and say, 'You need to let me go public with these Make-A-Wish visits. You have to.'” Heyman further revealed that John Cena never wanted to go public with his Make-A-Wish visits; he never sought publicity from it.

Heyman expressed, “But Vince McMahon convinced him by saying, 'You know you're hurting Make-A-Wish by not allowing me to do that because if people understood how much of your time you give to Make-a-Wish and to these kids, they'll be inclined to contribute.'”

Heyman concluded by saying Cena never sought publicity or credit for what he was doing; that’s the real hero.

Currently engaged in a rivalry against Paul Heyman and the Bloodline to build their match at Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena is helping to counter the Bloodline if they interfere in their matchup. Cena is advertised to appear on SmackDown this Friday. LA Knight will face The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023.

