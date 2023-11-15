‘He puts him in a chokehold?’: Draymond Green roasted by fans, as he, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels get ejected for wild scuffle

Just two minutes into Tuesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, officials ejected Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels.

Conflict erupted when Thompson and McDaniels engaged in a fierce competition, snatching at each other's jerseys and causing turmoil on the court.

Attempting to restore peace, Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert seemed to intervene but was unexpectedly grabbed by Green. Green, rushing in from obscurity, gripped Gobert from behind, wrapping his arms around Gobert's neck in a chokehold.

This event sparked intense reactions from fans who openly criticized Draymond Green right after it happened.

Unusual NBA ejections: Green, Thompson, and McDaniels make history

Green has faced ejection twice this season, the second instance owing to two technicals received in last week's game, triggering an automatic dismissal.

Green's career holds a record of 18 ejections now, with the latest being on Tuesday.

Thompson was sent off early for his second time, with his first ejection dating back to last season.

Upon inspection, both Thompson and McDaniels received dual technical fouls, and Green got a flagrant foul 2.

ESPN Stats & Information research reveals that it is the first game in the last quarter-century where multiple players faced ejection before either team could score.

This occurrence has been unprecedented in the past 25 seasons.

