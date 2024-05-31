Miss Hyatt was one of the distinguished valets in the 1980s, working for WWE, WCW, ECW, and UWF. The blonde beauty managed prominent names like The Sandman, The Steiners, The Nasty Boys, Ric Flair, The Barbarian, and many more. The 60-year-old hung up her boots as a performer in 2016.

In her latest interview with Cafe de Rene, she made a major revelation regarding her and WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross. According to her, "Honestly, me and Jim dated for a couple of years, about two years after his wife passed away, we dated about two years".

She made this revelation after the interviewer asked her about potentially rocking the world of Jim Ross. Miss Hyatt further added that after dating for a couple of years, she rocked the world of Jim Ross, supporting him in grieving after his wife's passing. On the other hand, the ace commentator also rocked hers.

Besides dating for a couple of years, Jim Ross and Miss Hyatt also had a professional association in their heyday. The two renowned personalities of the business once co-hosted a UFW show when Hyatt was an integral part of the promotion.

Jim Ross' wife died in a road accident

The legendary commentator of WWE and AEW was married to Jan Ross. The couple had a happy marriage of twenty-four years. It was during a plane journey that Jim Ross first met his late wife, Jan, who was working as a flight attendant.

While they tied the knot in 1993, Jan unexpectedly passed away in 2017 after meeting a road accident while heading to the gym. After being hit by a car on March 21, 2017, she tragically lost her life, succumbing to severe head injuries.

Jim Ross is currently associated with AEW

Jim Ross has left a perennial legacy as a wrestling commentator after spending two decades in WWE, voicing for some of the greatest matches of all time. Today, the 72-year-old is associated with AEW.

Signing for AEW in its inaugural year, Jim Ross made regular appearances. Presently, due to health complications, he seldom does commentary for the promotion, with his last appearance being at AEW Revolution 2024.

