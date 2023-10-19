‘He said some bad words in my language’: When Kobe Bryant hilariously heckled Luka Doncic in middle of a game

Kobe Bryant was captured on camera taking jabs at Luka Doncic in his native language, Slovenian, during a December 29, 2019, game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. The taunting took place midway through the game, and Doncic later disclosed that Bryant uttered some inappropriate words in Slovenian.

Bryant relentlessly taunted Doncic, forcing him to turn around. Realizing it was Bryant using offensive language, Doncic responded with a smile and a fist bump.

Postgame, Doncic revealed that Bryant's comments were not your typical game banter — he was using Slovenian slurs, much to Doncic's surprise.

"He said some bad words in my language," Doncic said. "I was like, 'Who's that being my speaking in my language?' and it was Kobe.

Perhaps growing up in Italy and spending a significant amount of time in Europe had given Bryant a grasp of the Slovenian language. Or maybe, in true, intense competition style, he learned those Slovenian slurs just to tease Doncic during a game he wasn't even participating in.

Kobe Bryant's Oscar-Winning Journey with 'Dear Basketball

In 2018, Kobe Bryant took home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his executive production, Dear Basketball. This short film, created in partnership with animator Glen Keane, showcases Bryant's journey through his basketball career, from his early beginnings to his rise to stardom with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dear Basketball earned a nomination for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, competing against films such as Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, and Revolting Rhymes. Bryant made history as the first former professional athlete to earn a nomination and secure a win at the Academy Awards.

The iconic John Williams, a 52-time Academy Award nominee, and five-time Oscar winner, wrote the musical score for "Dear Basketball". In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Bryant expressed gratitude to his family, fans, and his wife, Vanessa, for their inspiration and support in his storytelling journey.

