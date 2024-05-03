‘He Should Have Spat’: Fans Remind Charles Barley of His 33-Year-Old Deed as He Criticized Patrick Beverley

The recent NBA games are attracting a lot of criticism, first Joel Embiid with the foul, now Milwaukee Bucks’ Patrick Beverley with his heated moment with an Indiana Pacers fan.

In the final minutes of the series-deciding 120-98 loss in Game 6, Beverley was caught on camera throwing a ball at a female Pacers fan and then aggressively hurling another ball at a different fan, ratcheting up tensions with the spectators.

With all the criticism coming for Beverley, the major came from none other than Charles Barkley.

On Inside the NBA, Barkley pointed straight at the Bucks guard and said,”He's gonna get suspended for that. And that's gonna be a good one, too. 'Cause he didn't do it once. He did it twice."

Barkley also acknowledged that he had his fair share of ‘stupid stuff' experiences during his active basketball days and he even got criticized for that.

However, it's not new to the basketball community that the internet never forgets your deeds. The recent row of backfire at Chuck was an example of the same.

On the video posted by Awful Announcing's X/Twitter account, fans did not forgive Barkely for his past fouls as they brought back the time when he spat on an eight year old girl.

The user wrote: “"Charles Barkley with harsh words for Patrick Beverley?" He should have spat on them like Charles did the little girl in Philadelphia.”

The fan was referring to the time when Charles Barkley faced severe disciplinary action from the NBA due to a spitting incident and the use of abusive language directed at a fan during a game.

Surprisingly, this was the only user who got hold of the 33-year old incident involving Barkley, as few more were to the rescue as the comments keep coming.

What happened to Charles Barkley 33-year Ago?

Charles Barkley's infamous incident of spitting on a fan occurred during the 1991 NBA season when he was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. The incident unfolded after a fan relentlessly directed racial slurs at Barkley, despite his attempts to verbally address the situation.

This persistent provocation ultimately led to an escalation in tensions, and in a highly regrettable moment, Barkley spat in response. It's crucial to note that his actions were targeted at the individual who had been hurling racial slurs, rather than an unintended victim.

Following the incident, the NBA took disciplinary action by imposing a $10,000 fine on Barkley and issuing a one-game suspension as a consequence of his actions.

In response to the regrettable incident, Charles Barkley took responsibility for his actions and made efforts to make amends. He personally apologized to the unintended recipient of the spitting incident – a young girl – and offered her tickets for the remainder of the NBA season as a gesture of reconciliation.

