‘He Still Runs People Over’: Fans Mock LaMelo Ball for Roof Go-Karting After Alleged Foot Incident Involving Young Supporter

NBA star LaMelo Ball faces a lawsuit from a local family for an alleged hit-and-run incident during an event.

The mother claims Ball drove over her son's foot while he was asking for an autograph, causing him to fall to the floor. Tamaria McRae, the mother, spoke about the incident on WSOC-TV.

Recent sightings suggest that Ball may be indulging his need for speed on the roof of his condo in the Trust building, away from pedestrians. This activity follows his purchase of the 3,100 square foot penthouse for $2.4 million from local sporting legend Cam Newton.

Fans have had mixed reactions, with some trolling him and others supporting him.

However, given his history of leg injuries leading to missed games, some question the wisdom of racing go-karts at high speeds on a rooftop. Nonetheless, it seems to be keeping LaMelo off the streets of Charlotte.

Lamelo Ball's $2.47 Million Acquisition in Charlotte

According to Mecklenburg County property records, LaMelo Ball, the star of the Charlotte Hornets, has acquired the Uptown condo formerly owned by ex-Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Ball's MB1 Enterprises purchased the 3,300-square-foot apartment at 139 South Tryon Street for $2.47 million on May 15.

The property was managed by Agape Property Management Group LLC, owned by Cecil Newton, Cam Newton's father. Situated in the exclusive Trust building, the condo was previously occupied by former Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

The Charlotte Business Journal first reported the sale and revealed that Ball had been leasing the property from Newton since 2020. County records indicate Newton bought the condo for $2.1 million in 2015. Realtor Pierre Reeves stated that Ball had a "handshake agreement" with Newton to purchase the condo when ready.

Ball committed to a five-year contract extension with the Hornets last summer, keeping him in Charlotte through the 2028-29 season. The contract includes a clause that could see Ball earn $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team during its duration; otherwise, the deal is reportedly worth $203 million.

Since being drafted third overall in 2020, Ball has been a key player for the Hornets, winning Rookie of the Year in his first season. However, injuries have limited his playing time, with only 22 games played last season due to a right ankle injury. Over the last two years, Ball has participated in just 58 of a possible 164 games.

