‘He took it to the media and made it bigger’: Jerry Jeudy addresses beef with Steve Smith Sr. following viral pre-game rant

Whether you are a hardcore NFL fan or someone who occasionally checks out matches, you might have heard about the Steve Smith Sr. controversy with Jerry Jeudy. Don't worry if you don't. So what happened was Steve Smith Sr. took a dig at Jerry Juedy while reporting live at the sideline.

It happened before the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs game, which the Broncos ended up losing. Recently Jerry Jeudy shared his side of the story, going into the details of how he feels about the beef with Steve Smith Sr. Here's what Jerry Jeudy revealed:

Jerry Jeudy sharing his take on ongoing beef with Steve Smith Sr.

The wide receiver of Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, recently addressed the currently viral feud with retired NFL player Steve Smith Sr. Jerry Jeudy, speaking to reporters, as per BR, said, "I just stand on where I stand on. You feel some type of way, keep the same way when you see me in person. I don’t have anything against him, that’s just how I feel".

Also Read: ‘He's a Tier 3’: Steve Smith Sr. slams Broncos star receiver Jerry Jeudy amid trade rumors

What Jerry Jeudy is trying to say is that he didn't like the fact that Steve Smith Sr. was different on his face and someone else behind his back. Before the game against the Chiefs, Steve Smith Sr. tried to talk to Jerry Jeudy, looking forward to apologizing for calling him 'JAG'. However, Jerry Jeudy refused to talk to him, which just made things worse.

Talking about the same, Jerry Jeudy explained "If I would have knew you were going to apologize of course I would have reacted different." Going forward Jerry Jeudy also told the reporters that it was wrong from Steve Smith Sr.'s side to take that whole matter to the media and make it a bigger issue than it actually was.

Elaborating on the same thing, the wide receiver of the Denver Broncos said, "But at the same time, I know somebody talked bad about me, I told him what it is and moved on from there. He went and took it to the media stuff and made it bigger than what it needed to be." If we look from the perspective of Jerry Jeudy, he isn't wrong where he stands.

Also Read: Deion Sanders responds to Stephen A. Smith after he called Colorado’s loss against Stanford ‘an absolute disgrace’

Just like what Jerry Jeudy said, if Steve Smith Sr. had not taken this whole thing in front of the camera, there would not have been a mess about it all over the internet. Maybe things would have been different, on social media and between the two. What do you think? Who is right here and who made the wrong move here? Share your take below.