‘He trusted me more afterwards’: Steve Kerr once revealed how Michael Jordan punching him in the face helped their relationship

During the Bulls' training camp for the 1995-96 season, a record-breaking year where the team won an NBA-record 72 games, Jordan and Kerr kickstarted a verbal exchange.

An ESPN recounting of the brawl from 2013 tells us that Jordan, physically more dominating than the much slender Kerr, took advantage of this to attempt a psychological takedown. Kerr decided to retaliate after a forceful forearm hit to his chest, as told in Phil Jackson's book Eleven Rings.

Kerr suffered from a black eye after a brief boxing bout with Jordan that needed the intervention of their teammates to break off. Kerr described the occurrence in a 2016 VICE interview as being akin to a child attacked by a velociraptor in Jurassic Park.

Discussing the incident on NBA on TNT, Kerr explained that his relationship with Jordan evolved positively post the fight. Though it may seem bizarre, he admitted that the episode fortified their bond. Kerr believes that his reaction to Jordan's testing earned him greater trust from the latter.

"For me in that case, Michael was definitely testing me, and I responded. I feel like I kind of passed the test and he trusted me more afterwards."

Kerr later embraced a vital role in the Bulls squad. During Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals, he was able to clinch Chicago's fifth title thanks to a game-winning shot on a pass from Jordan navigating a double team.

The significance of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls Jersey Number 23

Jordan donned three numbers in his career: 12, 23, and 45, with number 23 undeniably standing as the most iconic among them.

In an interview, Jordan exposed why he picked the legendary number. He stated that his brother sported the number 45, and since they played on the same team, he opted for half of his brother’s number, essentially 22.5. Preferring a whole number, he rounded it up to 23.

The majority of Jordan's career saw him with the number 23 stitched on his back, amassing stupendous triumphs under this number. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championship victories and captured the title of NBA Finals MVP in all these championship contests.

