'He Wanna Fight With Bus'; Khabib Nurmagomedov's Iconic Post-Fight Jab Aimed At Conor McGregor After UFC 223

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor remains one of the most heated feuds in the UFC. As things got personal, both fighters had several exchanges and the now-infamous backstage fights.

After the Russian contender dominated Al Iaquinta, he had a special message for Conor McGregor. This post-fight speech is one of the most iconic call-outs the UFC has ever witnessed.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic post-fight speech at UFC 223

UFC 223 was a stacked card for the year 2018 as Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a breathtaking performance against Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York.

This fight took place at the back of the controversial incident when Conor McGregor smashed a bus window that The Eagle was in. After Nurmagomedov confronted one of the Irishman’s friends, he decided to take it to the next level.

Following this incident, several ongoing civil cases put a halt to McGregor’s fighting career. However, his return to the UFC saw one of the most talked-about fights in the sport.

After emerging victorious against Aquinta, Khabib had a special message for The Notorious. In his post-fight speech, he referred to McGregor as a 'chicken' and called him out in the presence of the New York crowd.

“This is not about chicken,” said Khabib Nurmagomeodv as he referred to Al Iaquinta as ‘real Brooklyn gangster.’ He went on to reveal that he would fight McGregor right on the spot if the UFC permitted him.

“Where is Conor, he wanna fight with bus,” said The Eagle denoting the infamous bus window incident. Amidst the daring call-out, the Russian fighter jokingly called out a friend and fellow UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

This challenge toward Conor McGregor was an important chapter in the formation of UFC 229. Despite Nurmagomedov dominating the Irishman, the rivalry is yet to be settled among the two.

Islam Makhachev responds to claims of being Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, protégé and friend Islam Makhachev took over his spot. Coming from similar upbringings, both fighters carry a wrestling-heavy fighting style to the octagon that allows them to emerge victorious.

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 to defend the lightweight belt. In the recent Countdown series, the Russian contender revealed his thoughts on fans limiting him to being Nurmagomedov’s protégé.

“People say I’m Khabib protégé. But, now I have the belt and now I am number one in the pound-for-pound rankings,” claimed Islam Makhachev. Although he revealed the immense respect he had for the former champ, he desires to branch out from the said accusation.

“Khabib have his time and right now, it’s my time,” said the lightweight champion. He also claimed his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski was for people to ‘shut up.’

After fans claimed Volkanovski to have been robbed in their initial bout, Makhachev put an end to the statements as he viciously finished the fight in the first round.