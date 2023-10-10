‘He wanted to end Kobe’s life’: When Shaquille O’Neal slapped Bryant after heated argument

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's friendship is no less than a motivational story. From being rivals to becoming each other's close friends, the two had a long way to build a strong foundation of friendship. Nevertheless, despite the deep respect Shaquille O'Neal held for Kobe Bryant, there was a moment when he contemplated causing harm to Kobe. Yes, that's right. During their early days as competitive players, there was an incident where Shaquille O'Neal slapped Kobe Bryant. Explore the complete story behind this incident below!

Throwback to Shaquille O'Neal slapping Kobe Bryant in the middle of a game

In 2020, American Sports writer Jeff Pearlman released a book titled 'Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty'. This book captured the incident between the two NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, having a heated argument that went out of control. The incident in the book starts with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant arriving at Southwest College, with their current team the Lakers.

The team members divided themselves into two teams for practice, with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, in opposite teams. Note that this incident is during the time when the two NBA players had a strong beef. Coming back to the story, the teams started playing and every time Shaquille O'Neal missed a shot he would say 'Foul!' That eventually irritated Kobe Bryant and he said, "I'm tired of this Sh*t. Just play” That was the start of another argument between the two.

The two would cuss each other after every score. Kobe Bryant would scream, "Yeah, motherfu***r! That Sh*t ain't gonna stop me". When Kobe said that, Shaquille O'Neal replied with, "Say another motherfu**g word". Kobe went on to get into the nerves of Shaquille O'Neal. When Kobe replied to Shaq after scoring a point, "Aw, fu*k you. You don't know...." Shaquille O'Neal slapped Kobe on the face. Things got messy and other players had to catch the two from fighting, especially Shaquille O'Neal who was out of control.

So this is when Shaquille O'Neal got out of control and slapped Kobe Bryant. In his book, covering this incident, Jeff Pearlman also wrote, "It was along the lines of an I-want-to-kill-you-right-now punch. He wanted to end Kobe’s life in that moment." Overall it was a hard fight, clearly describing how big of a rival the two were.