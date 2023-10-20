‘He was confused actually’: KL Rahul reveals he had to convince Virat Kohli to go after century vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh, what an outstanding match of the World Cup 2023 it was. Virat Kohli's fabulous century, all while chasing a score of 257 runs was just mesmerizing to experience. During the India vs Bangladesh match, Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendular's record of reaching the fastest 26,000 runs in the International run.

Virat was just 77 runs away, as of the India vs Bangladesh match, and that one century helped him achieve this milestone. But do you know Virat Kohli wasn't actually sure about making that century in the first place?

KL Rahul revealed the in-field conversation with Virat Kohli about scoring the century

Bangladesh gave India a target of 257 runs that the team chased in just 41.3 overs, winning the match by 7 wickets. Now, an interesting thing here is that Virat Kohli wasn't sure about scoring that hundred and breaking Sachin Tendular's record in that specific match. It was KL Rahul who had to convince Virat Kohli to go for the century in the first place.

KL Rahul, who scored 34 runs, shared the in-field conversion with Virat Kohli after the match. Talking to the Media, Kl Rahul expressed how Virat Kohli was so confused about that century. KL Rahul shared what Virat Kohli told him. It was, "He said 'it will not look too nice, not to take this single. It's still a World Cup. It's still a big stage. I don't want to look like I am trying to get to the milestone'."

Going forward, KL Rahul revealed what he said to Virat Kohli when he said he didn't want to reach the milestone. Kl Rahul's statement was, "I said 'It's still not won, but I think we will win this quite easily. So, if you can get to the milestone, why not. You must' He did that at the end. I wasn't going to run the singles anyway."

After winning against Bangladesh, the team has flown off to Dharamshala to prepare for their next match in the World Cup 2023. India after Bangladesh will be facing New Zealand on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. So will you be watching the India vs New Zealand match from the stadium or through your screens?