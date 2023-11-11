'He was not that guy': Kurt Warner compares Brock Purdy with Tom Brady, asks 49ers fans to give him time to shine

The San Francisco 49ers are having a bad month, suffering from three consecutive losses in the 2023 season. This led the 49ers fans to target Brock Purdy, the softest target right now. Interestingly, five weeks ago, he was declared MVP.

While some fans still take a positive leap with Purdy, many San Francisco 49ers fans have switched and are trolling the 'Mr Irrelevant.' Amidst the trolling, a retired NFL legend came forward and asked fans to give Purdy time, just like Tom Brady.

Kurt Warner asks fans to give time to Brock Purdy, just like Tom Brady

Undoubtedly, Brock Purdy deserves some portion of the criticism he's receiving; however, not all. The 49ers star quarterback did throw a total of five interceptions in the last matches, but since the team ended up losing, no one gave light of the day to them.

Now, we must note that Brock Purdy is far away from the only reason for the consistent loss of the San Francisco 49ers. Kurt Warner, NFL Hall of Famer, supported Brock Purdy in his recent feature in the Willard and Dibs Show.

According to Kurt Warner, Brock Purdy is one of those elite quarterbacks who can take the team to the winner’s end with just his right arm. But it’s all about the time we give a player to prove that he’s the guy for the job, similar to what we did with Tom Brady.

“But let’s think back to Tom Brady through his first 3, 4, 5 years in the NFL. He was not that guy,” said Kurt. Tom Brady eventually proved that he was the guy and came into the elite category of the players.

However, this process of giving time to players to prove that they are the guys is a win-win deal. As per Kurt, if the player is successful, he’s the guy that’s a win for everyone. But if he is unable to do that, in the process of proving, he ends up becoming a better player.

Tom Brady, including other legendary players, wasn’t ‘that guy’ during their rookie years or for a long time after their rookie year. But it was just the belief that the team and fans had in them that helped them become the legends they are.

“Let’s give Brock some time. He’s done great things in the short period of time in this system,” said Kurt, asking the NFL world to have patience with Brock Purdy. He’s not wrong here. Brock definitely has made himself a name in the NFL in a short time.

Nevertheless, all these legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning had multiple bad years before becoming gold for the NFL. While it’s not sure that Purdy will end up legendary, it is fair we should give him the time to perform.