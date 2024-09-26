‘He Was Out Cold’: Bret Hart Opens Up on Punching Vince McMahon in 1997 After Montreal Screwjob

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart shall go down as the only wrestler in the history of professional wrestling who had the guts to punch Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman had cheated Hart big time in his last match in WWE (then WWF).

For the untold, Bret Hart was betrayed by Vince McMahon in Hart’s final match in WWE, which happened to be against Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series in Montreal, Canada, in 1997. Hart was the WWE Champion then, and he was leaving for WCW. Vince wanted him to drop the title to Shawn. Hart rejected this idea. And Vince screwed Hart big time in Montreal.

Hart was told that the match had to end via disqualification, and he would drop the belt or forfeit it at a later date. However, Vince had a sinister plan in mind, which he had supposedly told Shawn Michaels and referee Earl Hebner. During the match, when Michaels attempts a submission hold on Hart, referee Hebner gets the bell to ring, even when Hart hasn’t tapped out. Michaels was declared the new WWE Champion, while referee Ebner exited the ring fearing for his life.

It was all part of Vince McMahon’s plan, and Michaels and Triple H knew about it. Hart was pissed at McMahon, and he spat at him who was standing outside the ring. And not just this, when McMahon had locked himself in his room, then Bret Hart busted inside the room and physically assaulted his boss.

There were several people around them, and still, Hart, who was extremely agitated, charged at McMahon. While speaking at the recently released Netflix documentary Mr McMahon, Bret Hart spoke about hitting McMahon.

“It was Vince and me came at each other, and we actually tied up like a wrestling match. Everybody’s ready to pounce on me as soon as we grab each other. I remember going; the only way I can get a shot in—one shot, maybe—is an uppercut, and I came right up between Vince’s arms, and it was like, you know when you hit the bell [at carnivals] when the thing goes up,” TJRWrestling quoted Bret Hart.

He continued, “He was out cold, like a starfish. It was probably the best thing I ever did. He deserved every bit of that.”

Bret Hart has always maintained coldness with Vince McMahon since that day. Even though he appeared on WWE a decade after that incident in 2006, Hart has never spoken good of Vince McMahon since that day.