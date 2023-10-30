‘He was right’: Francis Ngannou agrees with Conor McGregor tactic he should have used in Tyson Fury fight

The world witnessed the biggest combat event of this year, the Battle of the Baddest. Francis Ngannou was a heavy underdog in the fight. Not many people picked him to survive more than three rounds.

Ngannou shocked the world and performed at his very best; he even knocked down Tyson Fury. Many believe Ngannou was the one who won the fight, and the boxing federation robbed him.

Francis is very open about speaking about the fact that, according to him, he was the clear winner. Now, Francis has reacted to Conor McGregor's tip that he gave him before the fight.

McGregor was asked before the fight what tip he had for Ngannou for his fight.

To which McGregor said hilariously “ I’d say kick the leg “

Now after the Ngannou finally reacted and quoted on Twitter “ He was right I should've kick his fk legs, I can't believe that he elbowed me”

Francis Ngannou revealed trash talk between him and Tyson Fury during the fight

Francis Ngannou revealed an interesting trash talk between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou he said, “ When we came close to touch gloves fury said Let me take you to school.’ I’m like, you motherf**r you are not taking me to school. That’s why when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front like, ‘You’re a bad professor, motherf**r. You’re a bad professor. How’s that school going.’’

Francis Ngannou also reacted to his loss he claimed the boxing world is wild and judges should be more responsible.

He also claimed, “ This type of stuff is what f**ks up people's career.”

Legendary Mike Tyson and coach Francis Ngannou also praised him, saying Predator is a true champion. Furthermore, Ngannou, a former UFC champion now signed with PFL, reiterated his commitment to staying in boxing. Moreover, he has gained support not only from the combat sports community but also from fans worldwide.

