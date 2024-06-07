‘He Wasn’t Making It…’: Cody Rhodes Reveals Why His World Title Reign Is Different From Roman Reigns’

Cody Rhodes finally fulfilled his dream at WrestleMania 40 by capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship. Despite the obstacles during the match, Rhodes emerged victorious, ending Roman Reigns’ legendary 1,316-day championship reign. However, Rhodes has been facing a lot of flak online from some fans who perceive his World Title reign as lackluster.

Naturally, Rhodes’ Championship reign is now being heavily compared with that of Roman Reigns. During a recent interview, The American Nightmare pointed out the distinction between his World Championship reign and Roman Reigns’ legendary reign.

Cody Rhodes prides himself on being a fighting champion

As impressive as Roman Reigns’ World Championship reign was, it’s no secret that he ducked many live events. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes has been taking his World Title from city to city. While speaking with WHAS11, the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion discussed the key differences between his and Roman Reigns’ title reigns.

Rhodes expressed his gratefulness for being able to tour more with his Championship and defend it at various events. Although Roman Reigns’ remarkable title reign has set the bar high for Rhodes, the 2-time Royal Rumble winner is more focused on bringing prestige to his reign by defending his Championship more often.

He stated, “I think one of the things I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city. Whereas the WWE Champion prior to myself, the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, was not in every city. He wasn’t making it to every show. And I’ve had the opportunity to be able to bring it – and for a year I felt like I was the champion without the belt. I was everywhere promising them, ‘Hey, I’m gonna bring you the WWE Championship’. It feels good when you can fulfill your promise and go back to these places and bring this title.”

All in all, Roman Reigns may be a tough act to follow, but Rhodes is delivering on his promise. He is currently embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles, who suckered Rhodes in with a staged retirement on Smackdown last week, intensifying their rivalry.

Cody Rhodes Vs. AJ Styles may not materialize at Clash at the Castle

After launching a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, AJ Styles seized his place as Cody Rhodes’ next challenger. As WWE is gearing up for Clash at the Castle, fans are naturally expecting their showdown to take place in Scotland on 06/15. However, WWE may have other plans.

According to a new update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to save the sequel match between Rhodes and Styles for the Money in the Bank premium live event. However, WWE has yet to declare the match officially.