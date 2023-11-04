‘He went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy’: Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou’s boxing match

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut against the undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury at the Baddest Man of the Planet crossover boxing match in Riyadh on October 28th.

The Predator stunned the world with his performance. Ngannou, the underdog in the fight, did not receive much support from legends and fans, with many predicting that he would not survive more than three rounds in the ring against Tyson Fury.

However, Francis Ngannou not only survived all ten rounds against Tyson Fury but also knocked him down in round three.

Now, Ngannou's former boss and the current CEO of the UFC has reacted to Francis Ngannou's fight in an interview with Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast.

“He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. I know Roy is friggin’ 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy.”

“I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable.”

ALSO READ: Eddie Hearn open to Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua but former UFC champ wants Tyson Fury rematch

Why did Francis Ngannou leave UFC?

Francis Ngannou started training in boxing at the age of 22 and later transitioned into mixed martial arts made his professional debut in French mixed martial arts promotion hundred percent fight promotion.

Ngannou secured the record of 5 wins and 1 loss before signing with UFC. The Predator made his professional debut at UFC on December 15th and won his first fight by technical knockout.

Francis Ngannou fought Stipe Miocic a second time at UFC 260 in 2021 and won by knockout in the second round of the fight and was crowned the new heavyweight champion of UFC.

On January 14th, Ngannou was stripped of the heavyweight championship and was released by UFC. Francis Ngannou’s UFC contract was over with UFC in mid-December and was asked to resign from the contract and had multiple meetings with Dana White.

The company was unable to fulfill Ngannou’s needs so both parties decided to part away.

At Ariel Helwani’s show, Ngannou said he was asking for some basic rights including medical insurance, the right to sponsorships, and to have a fighter advocate during the negotiation of the next fights.

ALSO READ: ‘F*cking hilarious and sad’: After Khabib, Conor McGregor’s UFC payout leaked, Jake Paul reacts