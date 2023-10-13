‘He will kill...’: When Mike Tyson refused to get in the ring with WWE legend as he felt wrestling was real

Mike Tyson and Hulk Hogan were and are some of the biggest sports superstars in the world and, they cemented their names in the history books as the icons of their respective sports. Hulk Hogan was a WWE superstar and is considered the first face of the company. He was the megastar for a decade in WWE had several title reign records and, has many WWE main events names. He was one of the stars who gave WWE mega success while they were expanding in the market. Kids used to love his American hero gimmick.

On the flip side, Mike Tyson was the youngest world Boxing world champion of the world. He was best known for his 1st round knockouts. He was the boxer to hold WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. Tyson was very popular for his in-ring style and raw power. He stands with 50 wins, 6 losses. 2 as no contests.

Iron Mike loved WWE and appeared there numerous times. He 1st appeared on Monday Night Raw in 1998. But here's the story when McMahon, approached to have a match with Hulk Hogan.

Mike Tyson vs Hulk Hogan WrestleMania 6

Mike Tyson was a megastar back then at the same Hulk Hogan also had a massive fan following. He was the main guy of WWE. There were rumors two were offered a match or WrestleMania 6, but they declined the offer. There were many speculations on why they declined to face each other on the biggest stage of sports entertainment. Some of those were Mike Tyson didn't want to lose to Hulk Hogan on his debut Mania. On the other hand, WWE didn’t want an outsider boxer to defeat their biggest superstar.

WWE executive revealed the real back story when Vince McMahon asked Mike to face Hogan, Bruce Prichard WWE executive said on “Something to Wrestle podcast”, “The conversations that took place was Vince joking, “Goddamn Mike, we gotta get you in the ring! I gotta get you into wrestling,” and Mike replied, “Oh, I ain’t getting in the ring with Hulk Hogan. He’s huge. He will kill me as a shoe.”

Prichard also told Mike he was a huge wrestling fan he loved Hulk Hogan. And we hope McMahon has told him later the secret of Wrestling that it’s scripted.

