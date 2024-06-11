“He Won’t Be a Big Star”: Wrestling Veteran Discusses Ricochet’s Potential Future in AEW After WWE Exit

Ricochet is currently making headlines as his future in WWE remains uncertain. Multiple dirt sheets have reported that Ricochet has expressed his willingness to leave WWE to the management. Naturally, speculations about his potential debut in Tony Khan’s AEW are buzzing strong. And there’s no doubt that Tony Khan would shell out big money to bag a high-flyer like Ricochet.

However, despite speculations about Ricochet’s potential future in AEW, a wrestling legend believes Ricochet will not become a major star in AEW if he leaves the Stamford-based company.

Konnan says Ricochet won’t make a big star in AEW

While speaking on Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan discussed Ricochet’s chances at making it big in Tony Khan’s AEW. According to him, if WWE had allowed Ricochet to display his full potential, he would have shone. However, Ricochet also failed to make a significant impact in his WWE run.

Konnan further added that while Ricochet may have barn-burning matches in AEW, an environment where his style of wrestling will thrive, he still would not become a “big star," as AEW wrestlers perceivably don’t achieve that level of fame.

He said, "Bro, I think if they [WWE] would've let him fly, and even though you think they don't want him to get hurt, he would've stood out. He hasn't stood out. He's been there for a long time. He's one of the greatest high-flyers. He'll go to AEW, where they love that indie style, and he'll have great matches, but he won't be a big star because nobody ever is."

While many fans may not agree with Konnan’s bold prediction on Ricochet’s future in AEW, one thing is for certain: Ricochet’s AEW debut would attract a lot of eyeballs. As it stands, Ricochet has reportedly given WWE notice that he will leave the company once his contract is up this summer. It was also reported that he would be written off WWE TV soon. And the latest edition of Raw seemingly confirmed this, as the “One and Only” was viciously attacked by Bron Breakker.

Ricochet left WWE Raw in an ambulance

On Monday Night Raw, Ricochet came to the aid of Ilja Dragunov. Bron Breaker, who vanquished Dragunov in a singles match, tried to inflict more damage before being warded off by Ricochet. However, backstage, Ricochet was victimized by Breakker, as he was power slammed on a windshield.

After the impact, Ricochet was stretchered into an ambulance. Furthermore, his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, hurriedly left the ringside and accompanied Ricochet in the ambulance. This begs the question: Was that Ricochet’s last appearance on WWE TV before his contract expires? We will have to wait and see.