'He Would Be an Amazing X's and O's Coach': Josh Hart Backs JJ Redick to Make It Big in Couple of Years

Rumors that JJ Redick is a candidate for head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers have been making the rounds recently. Though it remains to be seen, it appears that LA Lakers is pursuing UConn coach Dan Hurley. However, according to Joh Hart, a star player for the New York Knicks, Redick appears to have some support in the NBA to eventually become a coach.

In an appearance on The Roommates Show with Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Matt Hillman, Josh Hart stated that he thinks Redick has the potential to be an excellent head coach in the NBA. The star player for the Knicks even projects that JJ Redick will become a coach "in the next couple of years."

What did Josh Hart say?

Josh Hart said, “He would be an amazing X's and O's coach… put guys in the right position… he will for sure be a coach in the next couple of years.”

JJ Redick’s NBA career

JJ Redick has an unquestionable basketball IQ. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated intelligence on the court and a thorough understanding of basketball, especially during his 15 seasons as an NBA player. His basketball expertise can be heard whenever he appears on ESPN's First Take or on a podcast.

In addition, over the years, many former players have assumed the role of coaches. JJ Redick should therefore be able to get hired as a coach at some point if he expresses interest.

Josh Hart, the guard for the Knicks, firmly believes in Redick's coaching abilities, so it's difficult to disagree with him. Redick averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the duration of his playing career. He was regarded as a dangerous three-point shooter with a talent for finding gaps. Given that the NBA these days is all about three-pointers, his playing style would fit in well as a coach.

