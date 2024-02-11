Head Coach Andy Reid REVEALS Chiefs’ Super Bowl Pre-Game Tradition While Giving An Update On Team's Performance

Saturday was the Kansas City Chiefs' usual "mock game" practice session which lasted about 30 minutes. During Saturday's practice, head coach Andy Reid sat down in a conversation with media representatives and made some interesting reveals. One such reveal was the Chiefs' pre-game tradition.

What is the Chiefs' pre-game tradition before the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs had their final tuneup before the Super Bowl 2024 on Saturday. Head coach Andy Reid went ahead talking about his team's performance, stating that the Chiefs have covered almost everything. "We got everything covered that we needed to get covered," Andy Reid said to NBC reporters.

Chiefs went ahead for a team picture before all the players returned to their hotels for the six-hours of free time they got on them. The team held their customary meeting in the Nevada hotel itself, at about 7:00 PM, the night before the Super Bowl 2024.

The head coach also revealed, what appears as an interesting thing, the pre-game tradition of the Chiefs. Before he revealed the tradition, he talked about his players. “The guys practiced fast. They were accurate with their assignments. I was pleased with what I saw. I think they’re ready to go play," he had said.

The night before the Super Bowl finals the Chiefs had a delicious treat, which is a tradition the team has been following since the last 11 seasons. "We always finish with a cheeseburger," Andy said, revealing the 11-season-long tradition. Saturday might have started with sweat but it ended with Cheeseburgers.

The Chiefs are ready to face the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium on February 11 in Las Vegas. There's a conspiracy theory that recently came into light which revealed who the Super Bowl 2024 winner will be, based on the uniforms of the two teams. Nevertheless, who do you think will win?