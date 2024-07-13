Head Coach Steve Kerr Provides Crucial Injury Update on Kevin Durant's Calf for Team USA

The United States men's national basketball team has Steve Kerr as the head coach, taking over the reins from Gregg Popovich. Kerr, a veteran coach and victor of 4 NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has extensive expertise in the role. His repertoire includes a solid stint with USA Basketball where he served as Greggovich's assistant during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With regards to Kevin Durant's calf injury, Steve Kerr, currently leading the USA men's basketball team, has to minimize its impact. The injury has temporarily sidelined Durant, the achiever of three Olympic golds, preventing his practice with the team for the impending Paris Games.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant's injury update

Team USA arrives in Abu Dhabi on Friday to prepare for two exhibition games against Australia on July 15th and Serbia on the 17th, gearing up for the Olympics. Durant, having a calf strain from two weeks ago, attended Saturday's session at the New York Abu Dhabi campus but did not practice with his teammates once again.

However, Kerr is not worried and states that they haven't considered any backup plans to substitute the Phoenix Suns forward on the team

"Durant won't participate in the team's practice today; he'll keep working individually," Kerr announced to the reporters in the UAE capital on Saturday.

"We still have a few weeks before we need to make a decision regarding the team, so we're just moving along day by day.

"At this point, we haven't even discussed a backup plan," Kerr added when asked about alternatives. "We're hopeful he'll be okay, and it's just a day-to-day situation."

However, they have already made a substitution in the squad, bringing in a third Celtic, Derrick White, to replace Kawhi Leonard, who exited the training camp in Las Vegas last Wednesday.

Team USA begins Olympic prep with a win over Canada

Five friendly games are on Team USA's agenda in the run-up to Paris, with their initial encounter concluding in an 86-72 triumph over Canada on Wednesday evening at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

The 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, reached his foul limit halfway into the third quarter. However, Kerr firmly believes that the Philadelphia 76ers' center will be capable of guarding any formidable opponents they face in the.

"Joel is going to find his groove. It generally takes a bit longer for the big guys to get into the swing of things during training," Kerr confidently stated.

The first experience of playing under Kerr is something new for James, who refers to the Golden State Warriors coach as a "genuine leader and lifelong disciple of the game."

James, as the oldest player on the roster at 39, is working towards his third Olympic gold medal and fourth overall. Wearing a USA jersey for the first time in 12 years, James is eager to impart his experience to the team's younger members, fully aware that these will be his last Games.

