Head of Panel Who Ruled Against Jordan Chiles in Bronze Medal Controversy Has Represented Romania for Years: Report

Another twist in Jordan Chiles' bronze medal controversy as the head of the panel who ruled the American gymnast should lose her Olympic medal to Ana Barbosu, a Romanian athlete, has represented Romania's government for years in their legal disputes, a report in The Daily Mail read.

Romania appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where Hamid G. Gharavi was the chair of the panel and it has now come to light that he has links with the government of Romania, the aforementioned source wrote.

According to a report in The New York Times, it has been said that the members in the panel must complete a conflict of interest form and then go for any case. However, Hamid is said to have worked with the Romanian government.

No immediate comment was made by Hamid when The Times reached him. Chiles' bronze medal was reallocated to Ana Barbosu, a Romanian gymnast, according to a statement by the International Olympic Committee.

This came after the court invalidated the correction to the American athlete’s score that put her on the podium. This resulted in her going down by two Romanian gymnasts, Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who finished fourth and fifth.

Following this, USA Gymnastics submitted new evidence to retaliate the decision of the International Olympic Committee’s to reallocate her medal to the latter competitor. It was said by the group that they couldn't provide the evidence before as they didn't have it.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport refused an inquiry that Jordan’s coach had made during her event on August 5, in response to an appeal from Barbosu and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Despite the latest evidence from the USA gymnastics, Chiles had to officially give up on her bronze medal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) denied the gymnast’s appeal to reinstate the Olympic medal.

The group stated in an Instagram post that they were notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday” that as per the rules, it is “not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented.”

ALSO READ: Suni Lee Questions ‘What About The Judges’ After Jordan Chiles Is Stripped Of Olympic Bronze Medal: ‘I’m gutted’

USA gymnastics wrote on their social media account through a statement that they were “disappointed” by the notification by the court. Nevertheless, the group further wrote that they will “continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process.”

Advertisement

It is to be seen what happens next following the latest twist in the case. Many came forward to speak on the matter, including Simone Biles, who came forward to back Chiles after her medal was taken away.

Further, American rapper Flavor Flav has recently offered a bronze clock necklace, as the 65-year-old took over his social media account for the announcement, which read, “Imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE, and that’s something NO ONE else has!”

The rapper asked Chiles to hit him up for the same. Meanwhile, the athlete is currently focusing on her mental health following the occurrence. She also won a gold medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around at the recently concluded Games.

ALSO READ: Why Is Jordan Chiles Stripped of Paris Olympic Bronze Medal? All You Need to Know