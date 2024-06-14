‘Will Taylor Get One as Well?’: Travis Kelce Sparks Engagement Rumors Among Swifties With Super Bowl Ring Teaser

A crafty way of posting a video by the Kansas City Chiefs social media manager sparked engagement rumors among the Swifties as Travis Kelce showed off his fingers with a smiling face.

While the tight end pointed out his fingers in the teaser, the video ended by saying “Tonight” with a diamond ring emoji. The caption read, “Ya’ll ready to see the new one?” Here is how the fans reacted.

Swifties react as Travis Kelce teases ‘Tonight’ with diamond ring emoji in a video

For a second, the video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs really stunned the fans worldwide; however, the video was instead regarding the team's ring ceremony and Travis Kelce will be celebrating his third Super Bowl victory alongside his teammates.

Meanwhile, Swifties knew what the social media manager was doing with them and the fans left some hilarious reactions on the post.

One fan of Taylor Swift wrote, “As a Swiftie, please understand the internal panic we are having rn.”

Another wrote, “SWIFTIES everybody stay calm, he's talking about football- not mother.”

A third individual wrote, “I swear to god the social media manager deserves a raise and an Oscar.”

One comment read, “You know what you're doing and you need to calm down.”

Another fan added, “HE POINTED AT HIS MIDDLE FINGER, "HE TOOK MY RING OF MY MIDDLE FINGER AND PUT IT ON THE ONE, PEOPLE PUT WEDDING RINGS ON.”

A curious fan asked, “Will Taylor get one as well?”

A person commented, “That's some way to announce an engagement but ok!”

One shared, “My heart dropped.”

A Swiftie, making sure everyone else was okay, asked, “Swiftied, are we doing okay after this one?”

Last but not least, another used said, “The devil works hard, but the Chiefs social media manager works harder.”

Kansas City Chiefs teases fans with another post using Taylor Swift's famous lyrics

After teasing fans with the diamond ring emoji, the social media manager of the franchise, which is gearing for a three-peat this season, posted a video of the ring with the caption, “Enchanting, isn't it?” referring to a famous song by Taylor Swift, Enchanted, from 2010.

They definitely knew what they were doing with all these references.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old who became the highest-paid tight end this year, rocked a bright-colored red suit, matching it with a white shirt, at the event, which was held at the Nelson Atkins Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13.

Kelce, who has been dating pop star Swift since last July, wore white sneakers with a pair of sunglasses-wearing the Super Bowl rings he won in 2020 and 2021. The power couple has been all over the news ever since they made their relationship public in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Lover singer is currently busy with her Eras Tour and was at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium for her 100th show. The tour will have its conclusion in December and will not extend for the next year.

On the other hand, Kelce is all set to grab another Super Bowl this season after winning two back-to-back with the franchise. The New Heights co-host is currently enjoying his off-season activities which also includes occasionally cooking with Swift.